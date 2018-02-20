Over eight days, the allegations presented to the jury was the stuff of crime novels. Jurors heard tales of detectives selling recovered drugs and guns back onto city streets. Of illegal GPS trackers being placed on suspects’ vehicles so as to follow their every move. Of BB guns stashed in an officer’s service vehicle, nearly identical to the officer’s service weapon, for purposes of planting them in the event of a violent confrontation. Of a sketchy partnership with a bail bondsman to break into cars and then steal and sell the spoils, which were often drugs. In one astonishing incident, Sergeant Wayne Jenkins, who pleaded guilty to his crimes and later became a witness against his two colleagues, is said to have staged the break-in of a safe, captured it on video, and then pretended that he and his unit had just recovered $100,000 in dirty money. The only problem: The officers had already opened the safe prior to the recording and kept for themselves another $100,000. The rest was all an elaborate cover-up.

In the second-to-last day of testimony, one of the convicted officers, Momodu Gondo, offered what is likely the most revealing vignette of the entire trial. In so many words, he admitted that his own crimes—all the lying, stealing, and the impunity that followed—were endemic to the police department. “It was just part of the culture,” Gondo testified. “I wasn’t getting complaints. I wasn’t putting my hands on people.” This culture has compromised the state’s own ability to prosecute crime: The Gun Trace Task Force’s intransigence has tainted hundreds of pending criminal cases, and hundreds more could follow. Lawlessness will have bred more lawlessness.

Last week, Hersl and Taylor were convicted of racketeering and robbery. The trial and verdicts are a confirmation, this time in a court of law, that the protests that engulfed the city after the death of Freddie Gray didn’t happen in a vacuum. The officers who brutalize communities, targeting citizens without a shred of suspicion, are the result of the same corrupt culture as those detectives who then go on to commit crimes in elite anti-gun squads. When not even the police academy in Baltimore can graduate recruits with a basic understanding of the Constitution, it’s not hard to comprehend why officers then become a law unto themselves.

Jeff Sessions may not like the federal government’s meddling in local affairs, but when the locals aren’t even prosecuting or investigating their own, the law places the onus on the federal government and those line prosecutors in Baltimore to go after corruption and systemic constitutional wrongs. To pretend otherwise betrays the rule of law Sessions claims to defend. Following the law is what his now-deputy, Rosenstein, did when he brought indictments against Hersl, Taylor, and many others. Following the law is what a police monitoring team is doing now, under the watch of a federal judge, as it seeks the views from the community on how to best shape the future of the Baltimore Police Department. These avenues, for once, may reverse the rot that went unheeded for far too long.