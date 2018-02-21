In theory, the best solution would be for Trump to fully divest himself from his businesses and avoid any actions that could ethically compromise himself or his former company. But Trump hasn’t done that. Instead, he’s spent the last year blurring the line between his private properties and his public office, giving the appearance—if not the reality—of corruption. Congress could remedy this unprecedented situation by taking it to its logical conclusion: Absorb his businesses into the government. In short, nationalize the Trump Organization.

This an admittedly unlikely scenario, under this Republican Congress or even a Democratic one. But what would it look like in practice? First, Congress would pass a law authorizing the federal government to purchase the Trump Organization from Trump and his family. The Treasury Department would then pay Trump a fair-market value for the company, minus his personal residences. (Trump Tower in Manhattan could become federal property, for example, while Trump’s three-story apartment atop it could remain in his possession.) Once under the federal government’s control, the company could operate as a government corporation with an independent board of directors until the end of Trump’s term.

Placing Trump’s family business and all of its assets—including Mar-a-Lago, his real-estate ventures, his golf courses, and dozens of other projects and licensing agreements—into public ownership would benefit everyone involved. Memberships to Trump’s formerly private clubs would be frozen for the duration of his term, so he and other public officials could enjoy the unfettered use of his former properties without any risk of impropriety. Congress could bolster the nation’s finances by requiring the company’s profits to be contributed to the Treasury’s general fund. Ethics watchdogs and the American public could rest easy knowing that the threat of pay-to-play kleptocracy has abated.

The federal government could even put some of those properties to better use. The FBI, for example, is in dire need of a new headquarters while its current home on Pennsylvania Avenue is renovated or replaced. The Trump International Hotel isn’t as large as the massive J. Edgar Hoover Building, but it’s only a few blocks away and could be a useful temporary site for at least some of the bureau’s upper ranks. Mar-a-Lago’s spacious grounds and 126-room main house could also make it an ideal site to house Puerto Rican families that fled to Florida after hurricanes ravaged the island commonwealth last summer.

This system isn’t without precedent on an international scale. Perhaps the closest comparable situation is the Crown Estate, a unique legal entity in the United Kingdom that oversees the inherited lands and properties accumulated by British monarchs since 1066. These properties, which belong to the crown instead of the government or an individual British monarch, are held in a trust of sorts that’s overseen by a board of crown estate commissioners. The Crown Estate collects rents and other incomes like any real-estate investment portfolio, except that its excess revenues go to the British treasury rather than the monarch or shareholders.