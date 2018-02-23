Applying election-silence laws to social media where fake news thrives would, in many countries, simply be an extension of a pre-existing legal framework. Macron’s campaign was hacked shortly before the presidential election last year, but, thanks to France’s election-silence law, it didn’t have anywhere near the impact of the hack of the Democratic National Committee during the 2016 election in the U.S. As CNBC reports:

In France Saturday, there is near silence about 9 gigabytes of leaked documents from the campaign of presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron. The collection of emails, spending spreadsheets, and more, appeared on the internet Friday night. Yet Saturday morning, there is absolutely nothing on French TV or radio, and very little on the websites of major newspapers. This is due to a French law that says the day before an election should be a day of reflection. Starting at midnight Saturday and continuing until the polls close Sunday, campaigning is prohibited along with any kind of speech meant to influence the race. Hence the silence.



Here’s what an election-silence law for social media might look like: Facebook would be required to prohibit users from posting any links to stories about the candidates in the two weeks before an election.

This would still allow fake news to flourish for most of the campaign, of course, but the candidates have enough time to respond to fake news that spreads weeks or months before an election. The challenge is to prevent last-minute lies that could sway enough voters to swing an election result—which, in the United States, can be a matter only of thousands or even hundreds of votes.

This also would be technically difficult. But Facebook already has the means to screen out material it doesn’t want users to see. If you post a picture of a nipple on Facebook, it’ll get taken down very quickly. Given Facebook’s algorithmic expertise and its thousands of human moderators, it shouldn’t be too difficult to block any content featuring the name of a well-known political figure.

But what if there’s news during those final two week that people need to know? What if the Democratic nominee is revealed to be an undocumented immigrant, or President Donald Trump is indicted for colluding with Russia? Don’t Facebook users deserve to know about this?

Any such breaking news will be widely covered by existing media—television, radio, and newspapers. These media already give the news that the public needs and are much better about screening out lies, whether because of regulations (in the case of radio and newspapers) or traditions of responsibility (in the case of most print media). A social-media election silence law would have the karmic side benefit of driving Facebook users back to these news organizations, who have lost untold business thanks to the social-media platform.

There are other holes to poke in my proposal, like the fact that tens of millions of Americans vote early for president rather than on election day. And what to do about Twitter and other social-media sites? But the biggest problem is a legal one: The U.S. courts are more protective of free speech than European courts, and in recent years have been hostile to election regulations, notably in the Citizens United decision of 2010. There would also probably no shortage of public outrage, with some claiming that the government is trying to censor certain political beliefs. (After Macron’s proposal, for instance, the far-right nationalist Marine Le Pen tweeted, “Is France still a democracy if it muzzles its citizens?”)

Still, this is a debate worth having, even if only to move the Overton window by a smidge. Unregulated media has been a powerful force in America since 1986 when Ronald Reagan rescinded the “fairness doctrine,” which required broadcasters to provide balanced viewpoints. That opened the door for Fox News, Rush Limbaugh, and the asymmetric polarization of today’s politics. An election-silence law for social media wouldn’t solve this problem, but debating one could steer the conversation in a constructive direction. America needs a fairness doctrine for the digital age, one that’s not concerned with partisan balance but fact versus fiction.