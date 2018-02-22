Most pundits in Washington now recoil at any suggestion that the Trump-Russia story is really about treason. They all want to say it’s about something else—what, they aren’t quite sure. They are afraid to use serious words. They are in the business of breaking down the Trump-Russia narrative into a long series of bite-sized, incremental stories in which the gravity of the overall case often gets lost. They seem to think that treason is too much of a conversation-stopper, that it interrupts the flow of cable television and Twitter. God forbid you might upset the right wing! (And the left wing, for that matter.) But if a presidential candidate or his lieutenants secretly work with a foreign government that is a longtime adversary of the United States to manipulate and then win a presidential election, that is almost a textbook definition of treason.



I wouldn’t quite put myself in either of these camps. First, there’s still plenty of room for reasonable doubt on whether Trump and his associates abetted Moscow’s meddling. Putin’s animus towards Clinton is well-established, as is Russian interference in European elections, so it’s not much of a surprise that Russia would try to undermine her candidacy. A true believer will be quick to note that damaging Clinton’s campaign is the best way to bolster Trump’s chances, but the reverse is also true. By the same token, Trump’s long, amicable history with Russian oligarchs may have been a conduit for clandestine dealings with the Kremlin—but it may also explain why he views the country far more favorably than the American foreign-policy establishment does.



Second, Trump’s personality and political inexperience complicate matters. His presidential campaign was a ragtag operation largely staffed by inexperienced family members and second-tier consultants. Trump’s disordered management style pits aides against one another and rewards reckless behavior. There’d be virtually no excuse if a more experienced and professional staff had welcomed the prospect of dirt on their opponent from a Russian lawyer or a mysterious professor in London. But sheer incompetence can’t be ruled out when it comes to the Trump campaign.

What pushes me closest towards Yglesias’ and Risen’s point of view is that all of Mueller’s moves so far—and many of Trump’s efforts to hinder him—make the most sense if the president thinks the special counsel can prove some kind of collusion. But what both journalists describe is also a good reason for caution before ruling out all other possibilities. If Trump struck a deal with Moscow to help win the election, it would be the worst political crisis in this country other than the Civil War. The consent of the governed that gives Trump the authority to sign legislation, pardon crimes, nominate judges, and wage wars would be tainted by a fraudulent act. He would still be the lawful president of the United States, of course, but his entire administration would be illegitimate in a way that no other presidency has even been.

The practical ramifications would then be far greater than anything experienced during the Watergate crisis, our closest historical parallel. Even Richard Nixon wasn’t the agent of a foreign power. Intelligence agencies would wonder whether they could trust the White House with the nation’s most closely guarded secrets. Military officers may question whether the commander-in-chief was acting on America’s behalf, or on Russia’s. Democratic governance depends on a basic level of trust and faith in one’s fellow citizens to function. Few things could be more corrosive to it than this.

This isn’t a conclusion that should be reached without convincing proof. What’s already known is enough to justify Mueller’s investigation and see it through to the end, wherever and whenever that may be. It’s not that the president deserves the benefit of the doubt; he lost that when he fired James Comey as FBI director. It’s that the potential damage is worth the caution.