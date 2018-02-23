The literature of madness takes many forms. For canonical writers of mental illness like Nabokov or Hesse, that illness is a way to expand the capacities of language to communicate the inner world. Narrating insanity lets Beckett, for example, open up his characters to the great chasms and paradoxes of existence that are difficult to describe with a normative voice. “In my head there are several windows, that I do know,” his protagonist meditates in Molloy, “but perhaps it is always the same one, open variously on the parading universe.”



There are also traditions of writing about mental illness outside fiction. There is the great and varying corpus of medical writing, of course, which in psychiatry interestingly extends to include the quite literary prose of Freud, Lacan, Adler, Klein, and so on. Because the mind is something we all have, writing about it has always appealed to a wider field than the medical profession per se. This disciplinary cross-pollination means that textbooks on clinical practice and the most outlandish psychoanalytic literary criticism—like, say, the professor I once had who insisted that you could tell how important Walter Pater was to Virginia Woolf because Virginia Woolf never once wrote about Walter Pater—are sisters.

In A Kind of Mirraculas Paradise: A True Story about Schizophrenia, Sandra Allen marries several distinct genres to produce an insight into what it means to be a person with a psychiatric diagnosis—as opposed to a novelist toying with the boundaries of thought. That real person is Allen’s uncle Bob, a person who was present at family vacations and at the boundary of Allen’s life but not really their closest relation. (Allen uses the pronouns she or them.) When a child, Allen’s mother had told them that Bob was “crazy,” but without further detail.

When Allen went to study writing in Iowa, Bob mailed them a manuscript. Over the phone, he’d already given a hint: “‘Hey, I wrote a book, man. I wrote the story of my life.’” That story turned out to be a typewritten manuscript, almost entirely in capitals, and reeking of cigarette smoke. It was riddled with spelling errors, iffy versions of contested events, queasy accounts of sleeping with a 16-year-old, and much of what Allen rightly calls “overt racism.” Bob seemed to expect Allen to do something with it, but at first they resisted the enjoinder, and put it in a drawer. Eventually, however, Allen was drawn into Bob’s account of his life by the surprising quality of its language.