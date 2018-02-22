Billy Graham, who died on Wednesday morning at the age of 99, was one of the most famous preachers who ever lived. For generations of American evangelicals, his name was nearly synonymous with the gospel—and with power. He filled stadiums, toured countries, and counseled politicians; he loomed over evangelicalism, a towering presence in a tradition that reveres patriarchs. After his death, tributes poured in from Christian leaders and from presidents current and former. Billy Graham was a lion, a hero, almost a saint, they say. And he was also a cautionary tale.

Watch an old video of Graham in his prime, and you can understand the adulation. When Graham preached, a strange fire lit him. It seemed he could not contain it. He would shout and wave his arms as if scolding the devil back into hell. Graham’s Crusades—elaborate tent revival services—were theater, and he made himself the star. But unlike many of the televangelists who would later audition for the role of God’s showman, Graham seemed to believe everything he said. Sincerity, simplicity, a certain charm: Graham deployed each trait with expert skill, perhaps because they were authentic reflections of himself.

That sincerity existed in tension with the trajectory of his life. If we know Graham as “America’s pastor,” it’s because he sought the title. Graham wanted to influence presidents; he wanted to be known. His public persona boosted his evangelism, sometimes with detrimental consequences. It’s not clear, even now, if he sought fame for its own sake, or because it helped him reach as many souls as possible. Either way, Graham’s politicking altered the germ line of American Christianity.

Graham, to his credit, consistently reached out to members of both major parties, but his ideological heirs typically do not. And despite Graham’s professed bipartisanship, today’s thriving alliance between the Republican Party and conservative Christianity doesn’t deviate much from his model. As Princeton historian Kevin Kruse reported in his book, One Nation Under God, Graham first found fame in the heady early days after World War II, when conservatives fixated on the ideological threat of communism. The businessmen who sought to enshrine free enterprise as a corrective both to communist sympathies and to the welfare policies of Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s New Deal knew they needed allies. Clergy, already invested with moral authority, represented valuable allies; if they were celebrities, well, even better.