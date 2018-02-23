It’s become an inevitability in the social media era. Whenever a massacre occurs, a flood of fake news follows. The narrative is predictable, even if the details are often convoluted. What transfixed and horrified the country was all a stunt, or the victims are paid actors, or a mix of the two. The conclusion is that some sinister plot was advanced, usually involving the confiscation of firearms. The shooting at Stoneman High School in Parkland, Florida, that left seventeen students and teachers dead has been no different.

Earlier this week, a video circulated alleging that David Hogg, a Stoneman student who has been an outspoken gun control advocate in the wake of the tragedy, was an actor. It racked up hundreds of thousands of views and briefly claimed the top spot on YouTube’s “trending” rankings. YouTube pulled the video hours later, saying it had “been removed for violating YouTube’s policy on harassment and bullying.” The video had used an interview Hogg had done over the summer with a local news station in California about a fight between a lifeguard and a swimmer as “proof” that Hogg was a “crisis actor.”



YouTube characterized the incident as an anomaly. “Because the video contained footage from an authoritative news source, our system misclassified it,” YouTube said in a statement. “As soon as we became aware of the video, we removed it from Trending and from YouTube for violating our policies. We are working to improve our systems moving forward.”



Most of the discussion of “fake news” following the 2016 election has centered on Facebook and Twitter. But YouTube has increasingly also become the focus of scrutiny. YouTube has a fake news problem, too, of course. It also has a creepy kids video problem. And a Logan Paul problem. YouTube says it is taking steps to “improve its systems,” but there are questions about what it can actually do to curb fake news. That’s partly because sophisticated groups seeking to sow chaos will find new ways to exploit vulnerabilities in social networks. But it’s also because the vulnerabilities that are being exploited are baked into YouTube’s DNA.

