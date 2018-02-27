Republicans have an idea to clean up the law. They want to include the necessary changes in must-pass legislation to finish the government funding process for the year. Democrats would have to agree to that process, since they have enough votes to filibuster the bill in the Senate. John Thune, the number three Republican in the Senate, told Politico, “I think most of these fixes are going to be things that are widely supported … and hopefully that will win out with Democrats.”

In other words, Republicans recklessly passed a bill with all kinds of drafting mistakes, and now they want Democrats to agree to help them solve the problems. Democrats, on the other hand, were shut out of the entire process of the tax law and may not feel inclined to lend their votes to make it work better. Some have suggested that if Republicans want the fixes so badly, they should open up the entire law to changes.

There’s a history here. Democrats similarly had drafting errors in the Affordable Care Act, and asked Republicans for years to enable fixes. Republicans steadfastly refused, instead taking dozens of repeal votes and doing everything they could to undermine Obamacare. They even took some of these glitches to the Supreme Court, in an attempt to throw out large parts of the law.

These glitches mostly cost the government tax revenue, sow confusion in business administration, or make ordinary updates to small businesses too costly. There’s no real policy case to deny technical corrections. But there’s a significant political case. Going along with the fixes reduces what leverage exists for Democrats to have a real say in the tax overhaul for the very first time.

But is it in the nature of Democrats to take that opportunity? They are supposed to be the ones who believe in a strong, functioning government. And this creates a significant asymmetry. If one group always plays nice and the other doesn’t, the leverage will always accrue to the Goofuses. The Republicans don’t care about the consequences of their actions to the same degree and will always be willing to metaphorically shoot the hostage. Under President Barack Obama, they constantly used the filibuster to deny or delay policies with widespread support, and they were willing to let the debt ceiling lapse and threaten financial chaos to serve their ideological needs.