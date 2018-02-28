I am not the first person, nor will I be the last, to note that Good Girls, a new hour-long “comedy-infused drama” (the network’s words, not mine) that premiered this week on NBC, shares a lot of its DNA with Breaking Bad. It begins with that old, tried and true television premise: that a “normal” person, when pushed into an impossible situation, might commit a crime. It hails from the “caged animal” school of drama, which features regular folk just trying their best until the world clamps down, and suddenly they must turn primal and protective, rabid and frothing as they gnaw their way out of a hopeless corner.

These stories allow for a lot of armchair philosophizing: What we would do if it all got dire overnight? Would we cook the meth? Launch a million-dollar hydroponic weed racket? Join the mob? Clasp hands and drive a convertible over the cliff? These shows quickly become glossy case studies in the ethicist Lisa Tessman’s theory of moral failure: Sometimes, when presented with two bad options, there is really no correct choice to make. As Tessman wrote in her 2015 book on the subject, sometimes life simply presents “unavoidable moral failures from which there can be no recovery and in which there is no redeeming value.”

With Walter White, the morality question was a bit less amorphous—it would clearly have been the correct decision for him to have accepted his cancer diagnosis, living out his remaining days with his family as a kind and loving, if nebbishy and depressive, man. Launching a methamphetamine empire that led to countless deaths and the emotional ruin of nearly everyone who came in contact with him was obviously the lesser of his options. But clear choices don’t make for good TV. Vince Gilligan’s genius, or perhaps his curse, was that he presented Walter White’s love affair with crime as an ethical gray area, so that fans could slide past any lingering questions and begin to root for him from their living rooms. “I am the one who knocks” became a rallying cry, rather than a repugnant threat growled by a man physically threatening his wife (for more on this, you can read Emily Nussbaum’s excellent essay grappling with the show’s “bad fans”). You can still buy T-shirts emblazoned with the phrase—and they cannot all be ironic references to moral failure and insurmountable tragedy.

And yet, we are now living in a radically different landscape than the one that birthed Breaking Bad. The men who knock no longer feel fictional nor glamorous: ICE is deporting parents at school drop-offs, teenagers are leading the fight for gun control. After the snowballing dialogues of #Metoo and #TimesUp it is impossible to re-watch the scene in which Walter torments Skylar without recoiling from its menacing violence. And yet, people still want to see good people go bad; it is always going to be alluring for viewers to cross moral boundaries from the safety of their living rooms.