Sharqawi Al Hajj has been detained at Guantanamo Bay since 2004. Prior to that, he was tortured by the CIA over the course of two years, as acknowledged by a district court judge in 2011. “He was beaten, subjected to threats of electrocution, held in darkness, subjected to ear-splitting sound, held in isolation,” Pardiss Kebriaei, his lawyer, told me. The U.S. government has never charged him with a crime.

There are currently 26 men being held without charge or trial at the detention center at Guantanamo. Nearly all, like Al Hajj, have been held for 15 years or more, whether at Guantanamo or other U.S. facilities. They will almost certainly continue to be imprisoned there for the remainder of President Donald Trump’s time in office, barring judicial intervention, at which point they will have been detained by the U.S. government for as long as their youngest guards will have been alive. These inmates, who have been designated as too dangerous to release but not prosecutable, are known colloquially as “forever prisoners.”

The harsh reality is that in the years since 9/11, the United States has created a system of perpetual detention that amounts to a de facto sentence of life in prison without charge or trial. The system has been overseen by both Republicans and Democrats, and blessed by the judicial branch. Although the Supreme Court has found that Guantanamo prisoners have the right to challenge their case in court, appeals court judges have repeatedly sided with the government when it comes to the legality of extended wartime detention.

But a new court challenge, brought by Kebriaei and her colleagues at the Center for Constitution Rights, could upend the status quo and signal the largest shift in U.S. military detention policies in years. They recently filed a case on behalf of 11 of the forever prisoners, and if they prevail it will almost certainly have ramifications for many of the remaining 41 detainees.