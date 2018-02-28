Rosenfelt’s career spans traditional and digital media. She is the founder, publisher, and president of the influential online magazine The New Inquiry. She is also the associate director of the Creative Publishing and Critical Journalism MA Program at the New School for Social Research—where she led graduate-level core curriculum as a founding member of the program in collaboration with its director, James Miller—and the creative director for Verso Books.

At Verso, Rosenfelt project-managed a data-driven redesign of VersoBooks.com, increased direct-to-consumer sales revenue, and helped to develop a new revenue stream by licensing the company’s software platform. She also developed Verso’s signature in-house programming and live-streaming, and oversaw campaigns for many of Verso’s high-profile titles during her tenure at the publishing house.

Rosenfelt has been named one of “The 100 Most Influential People in Brooklyn Culture” by Brooklyn Magazine and one of the “Top 30 Young People in Digital Media” by The Guardian, and has given guest lectures at major institutions such as Harvard University and Parsons School of Design. She is currently a grant recipient from the Brown Institute for Media Innovation at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism, as well as a member of NEW INC, the first museum-led incubator in the areas of art, design, and technology, founded by the New Museum.

“It’s an honor to join The New Republic as its publisher at such a pivotal moment in the publication’s history,” Rosenfelt said. “I’m excited to support the staff in developing a sustainable and vital future for one of America’s longest-standing forums for interpretation, interrogation, and debate.”

Gould was previously the editor of TheAtlantic.com. During his seven years at The Atlantic, the magazine grew its digital-audience numbers by 10x and won National Magazine Awards for Best Website and Magazine of the Year. Prior to The Atlantic, Gould was an editor at the Journal of Democracy, as well as with McKinsey & Company—where he worked with the public- and social-sector practices. A former lecturer in history and politics at Yale University, he has written for the Washington Monthly, The American Prospect, The Chronicle Herald, The European Journal of Political Theory and The Moscow Times.