These episodes all have different coloration, but they often come down to the issue of intellectual diversity. “It’s a commonplace borne out by social science,” Bennet wrote in his February 15 memo, “that Americans are sorting themselves by party or convictions and losing the ability to engage respectfully—even if only to disagree—across those tribal lines. Most people seem to think this is a bad thing, but very few institutions are trying seriously to do anything about it. We are trying. It’s what The Times is supposed to do, and it’s what democracy needs.” He added, “We’re taking some chances, recruiting voices that are new to The Times and publishing pieces that press against our traditional boundaries.” In the Q&A session in December, Bennet spoke about “our ambition to capture the full range of—one can never capture the full range—but a wider range of the debate that’s out there.”



Bennet’s rhetorical shift from “full range” to “wider range” speaks to the challenge of his quest for diversity. The Times as an institution is resistant to “the full range” of debate in America because it is an establishment newspaper that historically has tried to mediate between elite factions, rather than represent public opinion as a whole. As Bennet told staffers in December, in an admirably frank admission of the paper’s neoliberal ideology, “I mean, I think we are pro-capitalism. The New York Times is in favor of capitalism because it has been the greatest engine of, it’s been the greatest anti-poverty program and engine of progress that we’ve seen.”

This opinion is under threat to a degree America hasn’t seen since the first half of the twentieth century. There’s a large and growing populist distrust of capitalism on the right (Trumpists who oppose free-trade treaties) and the left (Sanders-style socialists who want to expand the welfare state and regulate corporations). But Bennet’s agenda of diversification largely doesn’t include such voices because they don’t comport with the Times’ worldview.

Thus, the op-ed page’s ideological horizon remains exceedingly narrow. Its columnists range from liberal Hillary Clinton supporters like Krugman, Michelle Goldberg, and Frank Bruni, to conservatives who endorsed for Clinton as the lesser evil, like Stephens, David Brooks, Ross Douthat. The op-ed page has also featured conservative contributors like Charles Sykes, Mona Charen, and Erick Erickson—all Never Trumpers. It is a rare month when the page includes a contribution from a avowed Bernie Sanders or Trump supporter.

Perhaps Bennet will do so yet, but his moves since Trump’s election suggest that the intellectual diversity he seeks is really just a broader centrism. Rather than policing the boundaries of respectable opinion, which are much narrower than the actual debates taking place, Times could use an ideological perestroika: to truly open itself up the breadth of opinion in America. As Ryan Cooper argues in The Week, “To live up to the Times’ stated values, the paper must broaden its range of domestic policy views, particularly to the left, without publishing war criminals, flagrant bigotry, or the like. The Times already has plenty of centrist liberals and a smattering of conservatives, but still no leftist regulars who are even close to Bernie Sanders’ views.... But the key thing is that the Times ought to find smart domestic policy writers from all camps: leftists, libertarians, conservatives, socialists, and on and on and on.”



To be sure, finding credible pro-Trump writers might be difficult. Some of the most influential voices of Trumpism are partisan hacks like Fox News’ Sean Hannity or bigots like Ann Coulter. It’s hard to imagine either being suitable for the Times. Still, if the Times wanted to convey the rational case for Trumpism, it could find writers like Modern Age editor Daniel McCarthy, American Conservative editor Scott McConnell, Federalist editor Mollie Hemingway, George Mason University law professor F.H. Buckley, and Washington based journalist Helen Andrews. There are also writers who are anti-Trump but sympathetic to many features of Trumpism, such as National Review staff writer Michael Brendan Dougherty.

On the left, the Times could hire writers who are critical of capitalism, like journalist Naomi Klein (the author of The Shock Doctrine), University of Pennsylvania political scientist Adolph Reed, Nation Institute fellow Sarah Jaffe, Baffler writer Amber A’Lee Frost, and Nation senior editor Sarah Leonard.

Bennet is keenly aware of the divisiveness of American politics, and rightly believes the Times’ is responsible for representing these opposing views. “The world needs this from us right now,” Bennet said in the staff Q&A. “I don’t mean to sound pious, but it really is true that this is a crude and dangerously polarized time... And to simply assert that we know what the right answers are is not good for the democracy.” He also sees a higher purpose here. “Diversity for us is not just a moral necessity,” he wrote in his memo, “but the only road to fulfilling our purpose of enlarging human understanding.”

These are wise words, but they overstate just how diverse the Times’ opinion section has become. To read its op-ed page today is to gain a greater human understanding only of the elite establishment. Rather than confront what Bennet calls the “crackup of ideologies,” his section is selling a fantasy politics in which centrism is America’s dominant ideology. It’s a horse that can’t see its blinders.