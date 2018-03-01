Akwaeke Emezi’s Freshwater is a new kind of bildungsroman. Consider the opening sentences of David Copperfield, the most perfect of the form’s first wave. “Whether I shall turn out to be the hero of my own life,” our narrator starts, “or whether that station will be held by anybody else, these pages must show. You’ll find us rough, sir, but you’ll find us ready.” Dickens’s genius here is in establishing the voice of the narrator as one thing, the “hero” as another, and the reader as a third point. In the middle of that triangle, “these pages” sit, a little island of words whose relation to the triad is, at first, beguilingly unclear.



Emezi does something different in her novel, which is probably better called a work of autofiction (it closely mirrors her own life). “The first time our mother came for us, we screamed,” it begins. “We were three and she was a snake, coiled up on the tile in the bathroom, waiting.” Here we are still reading the story of a life told in the first person, but it is plural—we. Who is this collective voice? Baby snakes? And do baby snakes scream?

FRESHWATER by Akwaeke Emezi Grove / Atlantic, 240pp., $24.00

It’s a brilliant beginning, in the tradition of the classical bildungsroman but extending the form into something more capacious, as if Emezi were pushing with all her might against the walls of a small room and succeeding in making it larger. The “we” of that opening is the heroine, Ada, but the voice is not of her body. Instead, Ada is a plural entity, a being with a human form but also containing multiple “hatchlings, godlings, ọgbanje.”

The ọgbanje will be familiar to readers of Chinua Achebe’s Things Fall Apart, and of course to those close to or acquainted with the spirituality of Nigeria’s Igbo people. In Achebe’s novel, the character Ezinma is ọgbanje. In English the word is often rendered as “changeling,” but it more literally means a child who comes and goes: The ọgbanje is a spirit who would enter a child who would then die, only to return in the next child, and hence continue to torment the mother of the family. The ọgbanje are associated with mutilation of the flesh, since cutting the body of a dead child has been thought to prevent its return.