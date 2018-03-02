In his unexpected announcement Thursday that the U.S. will impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, President Donald Trump insisted that these metals are essential to national identity. “When it comes to a time where our country can’t make aluminum and steel ... you almost don’t have much of a country,” he said. “Without steel and aluminum, your country is not the same.” This recalls a familiar refrain from Trump’s presidential campaign. “We don’t have a country without a border,” he told Joe Scarborough on MSNBC in July of 2015. “Without a border, we just don’t have a country.”

These words reveal something essential not just about the priority Trump gives to trade protectionism and immigration restriction, but the nature of this nationalism. His notion of American identity is narrow and shallow, encompassing only the country’s borders and its raw products. You take those away, and America is nothing. In short, he’s a brick and mortar (and steel) nationalist.

Earlier presidents, have spoken of America in more elevated, symbolic terms—as an idea, and sometimes as an ideal. For Lincoln, in his inaugural address, America was held together by the “mystic chords of memory, stretching from every battlefield and patriot grave to every living heart and hearthstone all over this broad land.” For Ronald Reagan, America was, as he said in many speeches, “a shining city on a hill.” George W. Bush, in his first inaugural, said, “America has never been united by blood or birth or soil. We are bound by ideals that move us beyond our backgrounds, lift us above our interests, and teach us what it means to be citizens.”

Trump will, if delivering a prepared speech, mouth similar pieties about “the self-evident truth Americans hold so dear, that no matter the color of our skin, or the place of our birth we are all created equal by God.” But this language does not come naturally; when speaking off the cuff—and tweeting—he usually talks about America in simplistic, purely physical terms.