Most of Saadawi’s novel isn’t really about the monster, but about Baghdadis circa 2005, specifically the inhabitants of the run-down, somewhat seedy neighborhood of Bataween, in the first months of what would become a brutal sectarian civil war. Saadawi’s characters’ lives are marked by losses going back decades, well before the 2003 invasion, to the crippling sanctions imposed by the U.S. in the 1990s, the Persian Gulf War, and the war between Iraq and Iran, which the U.S. also had its hand in. Elshiva, particularly, is isolated in her sorrow: Not only are her son and husband dead, but her daughters have fled the country, and she only gets to talk to them a few minutes every week. One of the most affecting passages in the book describes Elshiva’s efforts to keep in touch with them:

Death stalked the city like a plague, and Elshiva’s daughters felt the need to check every week that the old woman was okay. At first, after a few difficult months, they spoke on the Thuraya satellite phone that a Japanese charity had given to the young Assyrian priest at the church. When the wireless networks were introduced, Father Josiah bought a cell phone, and Elshiva spoke to her daughters on that. Members of the congregation would stand in line after mass to hear the voices of their sons and daughters dispersed around the world.

In between phone calls, Elshiva feeds her cat, dusts her tchotchkes, and talks with a painting of St. George, waiting for her son Daniel to come back. When he does reappear—even if it’s in the form of a putrefying bricolaged corpse—Elshiva can’t help but cling to the hope he offers.



Ahmed Saadawi in August 2016 in Baghdad. AHMAD AL-RUBAYE/AFP/Getty Images

Like Catch-22 and Slaughterhouse-Five, Frankenstein in Baghdad plays the absurd normality of war for dark humor. They may live in an occupied city haunted by a vengeful monster and on the brink of civil war, but Elshiva, Hadi, Mahmoud, and all the other Baghdadis in the novel are busy with their workaday lives. In addition to going to church to make phone calls, Elshiva has to fend off Faraj the real-estate developer, who covets her sprawling house, and deal with her family and neighbors’ confused reactions to the news that Daniel has returned. Hadi’s worried about his wandering monster, but he’s also got to keep up his supply of Heineken, which means hustling, including trying to convince an old man in Karrada to let him sell off his furniture.



The journalist Mahmoud has to hustle too, especially when his editor Saidi decides to promote him, making him responsible for the entire magazine, then starts mysteriously disappearing to Beirut for longer and longer stretches of time. Mahmoud envies Saidi’s cosmopolitan airs, his sense of confidence, and his hot film-maker girlfriend, who’s maybe his lover or maybe an artistic collaborator or maybe blackmailing him. As the novel goes on, Mahmoud finds himself becoming more and more like Saidi, failing up in an increasingly precarious con game of ambition, losing his sense of self and integrity along the way. Mahmoud pursues Hadi’s story about the monster, for example, but ends up sensationalizing it at Saidi’s urging, betraying the shadowy truth to a more colorful lie.



The monster is a powerful metaphor, but the real reason the novel works is because Saadawi writes with a rare combination of generosity, cruelty, and black humor. He has a journalist’s eye for detail and a cartoonist’s sense of satire (he’s been both). What the reader comes away remembering are not the fantastic elements in the story, but the day-to-day struggles of Baghdadis. Indeed, the most surreal thing about the novel is Baghdad itself: a dystopian hellscape that seems more like something from science fiction than a place where people might actually live.

