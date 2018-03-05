When a country (USA) is losing many billions of dollars on trade with virtually every country it does business with, trade wars are good, and easy to win. Example, when we are down $100 billion with a certain country and they get cute, don’t trade anymore-we win big. It’s easy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 2, 2018

The tariffs are a prime example of the dangers of Trump’s management style. “For 13 months in the Oval Office, and in an unorthodox business career before that, Donald J. Trump has thrived on chaos, using it as an organizing principle and even a management tool,” the Times’ Mark Landler and Maggie Haberman wrote. “Now the costs of that chaos are becoming starkly clear in the demoralized staff and policy disarray of a wayward White House.” At Politico, John Harris and Andrew Restuccia described “this week’s spasm of sudden policy lurches, graceless personal insults, oozing scandal news, and ceaseless West Wing knife fights” as “the starkest example to date of President Donald Trump’s executive style looking untenable not merely from the outside—from the perspective of establishment politicians and media analysts—but from the inside, too.”



As dysfunctional as the White House is today, it likely will get worse because Trump is trapped in a vicious circle. His management style makes it difficult for him to hire and retain qualified people. This leads to an understaffed and relatively inexperienced White House, one prone to burnout and poor decision-making. And as more staffers leave, the fewer people remain to advise Trump responsibly and rein in his excesses. If this pattern continues, a trade war might seem tame compared to the wars an “isolated and angry” Trump is willing to wage.

Trump has struggled with staffing from the start. Early in his presidency, after his extremist and shambolic campaign, there was a public debate about whether Republicans who would have joined a normal GOP administration should steer clear of Trump’s, for fear of being tarnished, or work for him out of a public duty to ensure a functioning government. Many veteran Republicans decided to steer clear, while others where blackballed by Trump loyalists for criticizing him before the election. Ultimately Trump was able to cobble together a makeshift administration made up of family members (Kushner, Ivanka Trump), cronies (Hicks), opportunists (Kellyanne Conway), ideologues (Steve Bannon), plutocrats (Gary Cohn, Steve Mnuchin), and military leaders (both retired and current) who felt a moral compulsion to serve (James Mattis, John Kelly, and H.R. McMaster).

Some of this motley crew have left already (Hicks, Bannon) or seem on their way out (McMaster). They join a long and growing list of departures. “In recent months, top advisers on foreign and domestic policy have announced their departures,” CNN

reported at the beginning of the year. “Additional aides are expected to make their exit in the coming weeks. Chief of staff John Kelly has embarked upon an effort to fill the ranks by the end of January. But the absence of willing and qualified replacements, paired with a lengthy hiring process, make it unlikely he’ll reach that goal.” Citing Republican sources, Politico reported that “Trump’s White House has had difficulty attracting outside talent as a result of the Russia probe, the complicated government vetting process and the cap on federal employees’ salaries.” Since then, the thinning of the White House has become so rampant that it has become an Onion joke: “Nation Not Sure How Many Ex-Trump Staffers It Can Safely Reabsorb.”

Some turnover can be expected at this point in a president’s term. But the frequency of departures, and the reasons for it, are unusual. “It is common for administrations to see turnover in their second year,” noted The Atlantic’s David Graham. “But there are also Trump-specific circumstances: It’s clear that working for this president is particularly trying; there remain serious disagreements about policy; and special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation haunts the White House.” In other words, the clouds over the White House are only growing more ominous, increasing the stress on the staffers who remain and scaring away those who might otherwise rush to join a Republican administration. This vicious cycle may get more vicious yet.