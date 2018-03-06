President Donald Trump has a gift for telling deadly serious jokes. His latest, a revealing wisecrack about Chinese President Xi Jinping’s power grab, came during closed-door fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday. “He’s now president for life,” Trump marveled, according to a recording obtained by CNN. “President for life. No, he’s great. And look, he was able to do that. I think it’s great. Maybe we’ll have to give that a shot some day.” The donors gathered around Trump chuckled, but his words are ominous in the context of his history of praising dictators. In 2016, he extolled Vladimir Putin as “very much of a leader ... far more than our president has been a leader,” and last year commended Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte’s “unbelievable job” in dealing with his country’s drug problem (Duterte’s drug war has resulted in the extrajudicial killings of thousands of suspects).

Trump’s words are not to be laughed off, because they’re consistent with his policies. Unlike every U.S. president since Jimmy Carter, he doesn’t believe that it’s in America’s foreign policy interest to promote democracy and human rights abroad. Instead, his administration is working to undermine the agency tasked with doing so.

“Buried in the State Department’s fiscal 2019 budget request is a proposal not only to slash the budget of the National Endowment for Democracy,” Josh Rogin of The Washington Post reported Sunday, “but also to disassemble its relationships with its core institutes, including the National Democratic Institute and the International Republican Institute. For the NED and those institutes, the proposal is an assault not only on their organizations but also on the pro-democracy mission they are dedicated to.”

This effort to gut the NED, which reportedly originated in the White House’s Office of Management and Budget, is not likely to go far, since the agency has bipartisan support in Congress. But that makes it all the more symbolically significant. The NED is hated by the very authoritarian regimes with whom Trump is currying favors. For instance, Russia has banned the NED because the Kremlin has deemed it an “undesirable” NGO.