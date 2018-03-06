In late October, as the post-Weinstein reckoning swept across practically every sector of the American economy, Axios’s Mike Allen wrote, “Forget politics. The culture wars are raging in corporate America, and many CEOs and businesses are grossly unprepared.” Allen noted that, due to pressure from customers and social media, CEOs were being pulled into “high-stakes collisions” on issues like “immigration, climate change, diversity, and inclusiveness.” But just four months later, Allen marveled at the degree to which “corporations, under intense social pressure, are filling a void left by governmental gridlock or avoidance.” Companies may still be run by old, out-of-touch white guys, Allen argued, but corporate social responsibility is in fashion right now.

In this telling, corporate America has taken action on gay rights, gun control, climate change, and the minimum wage—all while Congress dithers. The response to the Parkland shooting has been emblematic. A number of corporations have cut ties with the NRA, and Dick’s Sporting Goods and Walmart both raised the minimum age for purchasing guns to 21. Furthermore, Dick’s announced that it would no longer sell assault rifles. So Allen’s not wrong: Corporations are stepping into a space that’s been left open by government inaction. People want to see movement on issues like gun control, and pressuring corporations is one way to accomplish that.



But it would be a mistake to see these moves as genuine attempts to address American society’s many ills, let alone as adequate substitutes for government action. It is more accurate to see them as high-wire acts in ad-hoc branding—attempts to stay above the popular disgust that has swallowed up the government and just about every other major institution in America.



Allen acknowledges this dynamic to an extent. “In most cases, this phenomenon is inspired not by the pure benevolence of corporations,” he wrote. “Instead, it’s intense pressure from social media mobs and idealistic millennials in the companies’ workforces, who expect their employers to take stands.” Corporations have figured out that taking the right kinds of stands—which is to say, safe ones—can pay dividends. In the Trump era, studies have shown that two-thirds of consumers want the brands that they support to take positions on socio-political issues. These numbers are highest among younger people, a demographic companies presumably want to recruit from and sell to.

