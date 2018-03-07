There’s a common refrain on the American left right now: “The kids are alright.” The student activists who launched a gun control movement in the wake of the high school massacre in Parkland, Florida, have given hope to progressives that the future they desire may yet emerge from the dark age of Trump. Encouraged by the teens’ example, some on the left want to accelerate their political rise by lowering the voting age to 16 nationwide. Others have called for millennials to overthrow their likeminded but ossified elders. “My message, as an aging Gen X-er to millennials and those coming after them, is: Go get us. Take us down,” Tim Kreider wrote last week in a New York Times op-ed title “Go Ahead, Millennials, Destroy Us.” “I for one can’t wait till we’re gone. I just wish I could live to see the world without us.”

But it would be a mistake for Generation X and Baby Boomer progressives to sit back and assume that generational turnover, all on its own, will usher in the more just, less violent America they’ve long hoped for.

There’s no guarantee that young people will remain politically liberal—by today’s standards—as they age, though the evidence favors it. “On an individual level, of course, many people’s political views evolve over the course of their lives. But academic research indicates not only that generations have distinct political identities, but that most people’s basic outlooks and orientations are set fairly early on in life,” Drew DeSilver of the Pew Research Center wrote in 2014. “Americans who came of age during the Truman and Eisenhower administrations, and are now in their 70s and 80s, have fairly consistently favored Republican candidates, while those who turned 18 under Bill Clinton and his two successors have almost always voted more Democratic than the nation as a whole.”

Millennials are undeniably more progressive than their elders: In 2016, 55 percent of them identified as Democrats or Democratic-leaning. But their coming of age as voters—millennials between the ages of 22 and 37, says Pew—hasn’t led the country to embrace liberal policies across the board. Americans do increasingly accept same-sex marriage and marijuana legalization, but support for gun rights has increased over the past two decades. Views on abortion have barely changed over four decades. Just because the conservative Silent Generation is dying out while millennials are ascendant doesn’t mean that public opinion will shift leftward on all social issues. Political change doesn’t follow such a predictable pattern. And when new issues arise in the decades to come—like how to regulate artificial intelligence—who can say what the liberal position will even be?