State lawmakers have good reasons to be wary of the detention centers. The Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general released a report in March 2017 about troubling conditions at the Theo Lacy Facility in Orange County. Investigators discovered tainted meat being served at meals, shower stalls covered in mold and mildew, and the excessive use of solitary confinement. A December 2017 report also found shortcomings in hygiene, medical treatment, and detainee safety in facilities across the country.

AB 103 rankled federal officials, who cast it as an infringement on their constitutional powers. “California has no lawful interest in investigating federal law enforcement efforts,” the lawsuit claims. “These provisions violate the Supremacy Clause by, among other things, constituting an obstacle to the United States’ enforcement of the immigration laws and discriminating against the United States.”

But it’s not clear how inspections or records requests alone would impede the federal government in any tangible way. AB 103’s text doesn’t give state officials any new powers to remedy any problems they find. Instead, their findings are supposed to be documented in a report for the governor and legislature by March 2019. Federal officials may consider inspections an “obstacle,” but the lawsuit doesn’t offer any evidence that ICE’s operations have been substantively affected by the statute.

The same can’t be said for the California Values Act, which effectively took the sanctuary-city concept and applied it to the entire state. The CVA forbids any state or local law-enforcement official from providing personal information or release dates for people in state custody, except for those convicted of certain crimes. State and local officials are also restricted from transferring people in their custody to federal immigration agents unless those agents have a warrant or other judicial order.

As intended, the law puts federal immigration officials in California in a tough spot. It “requires federal immigration officers to either engage in difficult and dangerous efforts to re-arrest aliens who were previously in state custody, endangering immigration officers, the alien at issue, and others who may be nearby,” the lawsuit said, “or to determine that it is not appropriate to transfer an alien to state or local custody in the first place, in order to comply with their mission to enforce the immigration laws.”

This is a battle that the Trump administration—and Sessions’s Justice Department, more specifically—has been waging all along. A federal judge in California issued a permanent injunction last November against an executive order that sought to cut federal funds for “sanctuary” jurisdictions, while the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals is currently weighing a similar dispute involving the city of Chicago. It’s probable that the ultimate fate of the California Values Act and other sanctuary-type laws will be decided by the Supreme Court.

In some ways, the fight between Sessions and California mirrors a legal clash between the Obama administration and the state of Arizona that reached the justices six years ago. In Arizona v. United States, the high court struck down most of a controversial state law targeting undocumented immigrants, for usurping the federal government’s constitutional power to set the nation’s immigration policy. “Arizona may have understandable frustrations with the problems caused by illegal immigration while that process continues, but the state may not pursue policies that undermine federal law,” Justice Anthony Kennedy wrote for the majority.

Sessions and the Justice Department make similar claims today. But California’s laws are also markedly different. The state is not co-opting the federal government’s powers for itself, as Arizona did. Sanctuary cities undoubtedly make immigration enforcement more challenging, but those jurisdictions typically argue that the Tenth Amendment protects them from federal commandeering. And while ICE may be irked by dealing with warrant requirements and facility inspections, due-process protections aren’t designed with the government’s comfort in mind.