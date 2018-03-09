Of course, we know, deep down, that just because lots of people support an idea doesn’t mean it’s right. It can have been sold to them, as a certain interpretation of the Second Amendment has been sold. And just because lots of people support an idea doesn’t mean, as Adam Smith noted, that they are doing what’s most reasonable, nor even that their personal reasons are clear-cut. Many of the N.R.A.’s five million members, who are recruited through expensive television ads, may well join for symbolic reasons, or to be part of a community, not because they avidly support the organization’s core principles per se.

After the town hall, Rubio defended himself further on Twitter: “Banning all semi-auto weapons may have been popular with the audience at #CNNTownHall, but it is a position well outside the mainstream,” he insisted. Whether or not that’s true—and I doubt it is—many things, like voting rights for women and the equality of men with “different” skin colors (such as Rubio), were once outside the “mainstream,” and defended by people with vision and courage who did not base their beliefs on approval in the public-opinion marketplace.

The notion of “buy-in” as the barometer of what’s good and right is, I think, dangerously driving certain of the most confounding oddities in our contemporary politics. The irrepressible liberal obsession with “understanding” Trump voters—which has created its own tiresome media genre, the parachute-in article from the most benighted place in America filled with “real Trump voters”—arises from the desperate hope that if only these political adversaries can be properly “understood” or “empathized with,” then they can be made, like Nike shoe buyers converted to Adidas, to “buy into” Hillary Clinton or Bernie Sanders. That would make the world, to the left, comprehensible, instead of peopled by a whole bunch of voters whose consumer choices on the political marketplace appear not only incomprehensible, but, more importantly, reprehensible.

At the same time, the right-wing’s obsession with conspiracy theories—that the Parkland high-schoolers were actually paid by shadowy entities to weep and wail in favor of gun control, that Barack Obama is not really American, that many leaders are secretly huge lizards who take off their masks at night before dining together on human limbs—serve the same purpose. They prevent the right from having to face the fact that a lot of human beings, in fact the majority of Americans, have simply come to opposing views; that the political “market” may rule not in their favor; and that they may have to base their views on something other than their palatability to many perfectly ordinary Americans.

Marco Rubio’s response to Cameron Kasky’s question was not only emotionally inadequate—it was a total leadership failure. If Rubio intends to continue to support a lack of regulation for semi-automatic weapons in America, then he needs to come up with a powerful, real reason for that—not outsource the reasoning to the evidence of “buy-in.” He has chosen political life in order to lead, not only to serve.

The entire town hall exchange was heartbreaking. After Kasky asked his question, the crowd rose, grinned, and burst into wild claps. The camera panned back to Kasky. Unexpectedly, for a modern American political debate, Kasky didn’t look pleased at this show of public approbation. His face remained as it had been before: a rictus of pain and pale, deep bewilderment. That’s because Kasky had, tragically, been forced to come to the understanding of a moral principle far deeper than any he could learn by watching how people around him respond. His argument would have been the same, the viewer sensed, if he and Rubio had been sitting together alone, without the crowd. I’d ask whether Rubio’s would have been, too.