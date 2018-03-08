Meanwhile, teachers say they’re so underpaid and overworked that their situations have become untenable. “I’m an assistant band director; this is my fourth year doing it,” said Beth Wallis. “I wear a lot of hats because it’s a smaller district. Up until this year, I taught all the way from Pre-K through 12th grade. This year they rearranged the schedule a little bit, and so now I teach 4th grade music and then 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, and high school band, plus jazz band and a kindergarten class.”

“I could move to Texas right now and get an $18,000 raise,” said Alberto Morejon, who teaches 8th grade U.S. history at a public school. Morejon also organized one of the primary Facebook groups where teachers have been planning the walkout. “A guy actually posted a question on the page that asked teachers what they did for extra money. It got over 3,000 comments. People said that they drive Uber on the weekends, or that they deliver newspapers. I know a ton of teachers who who get part-time jobs in the summer because they need the extra money.”

Some teachers have left traditional public education altogether. Daryl Gandy, who teaches at Epic Charter Schools, told me he left his job with the Oklahoma City schools over low pay. “A traditional teacher who’s been in the system for about five years or so in the Oklahoma City public schools made about $32,000 a year,” he explained. “And the average teacher at Epic makes, I believe, around $61,000 a year, though that can change depending on various circumstances.”

“I knew a few teachers who bartended. Some mowed lawns on the weekend. Others worked in retail. Pretty much any side gig that you could think of, teachers were doing it. It was pretty crazy,” he added.

Though their grievances are old, and talk of a walkout has been circulating for months, teachers credit West Virginia’s recent strike for spurring new momentum. “The page I made has about 60,000 people now,” said Morejon. “I think the combination of that page and the West Virginia strike is what really got people going. Every teacher I ask is on board.”

“Without West Virginia, I don’t think that the momentum would be here at all. So it has made our argument a lot stronger,” Wallis echoed. She added that she’s hopeful people will take teacher concerns more seriously now: “The best way to get people to listen is to get them to realize what their kids go through everyday. And now we’ve brought that to their attention a little bit more, and made them realize that at the end of the day it’s not about teachers getting paid more. It’s about the fact that all the teachers have left the state because they can’t feed their families.”

“What it really boils down to,” said Morejon, “is that legislators think they can just step on teachers because we’ll keep showing up to work. I think right now we’ve got a movement started. We’re tired of being stepped on and tired of being treated the way we are.”

Now the walkout looms. The organizing process has been rocky at times: the Oklahoma Education Association’s original strategy, which would have given the legislature until April 23 to act, wasn’t popular with all educators and parents. “Why wait until April 23, when there will be no teeth to what you want to do? It’s not going to push our legislators to do anything quickly,” said Tracy Carroll, whose children attend Putnam City public schools.

OEA leadership listened to the rank-and-file: On Wednesday, they moved the walkout deadline to April 2, when students are scheduled to take standardized tests. “I think it shows our voices are being heard as teachers,” Morejon said of the union’s response.

If the legislature refuses to act, Carroll says parents are prepared to support teachers: “I don’t really know any parent that doesn’t support the walkout. We realize that our schools aren’t funded and our teachers deserve more pay.”