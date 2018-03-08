Political Science 2000. Schmoozing the Despot 2543

Vance Leyward

In his seminal Negotiations, Arthur Hunt suggests: “When a treaty is first presented, clutch your chest as if having a heart attack, pause dramatically, then burst out laughing.” This technique will be evaluated against more traditional methods of diplomacy, such as collective bargaining, flirting and the use of fresh baked goods.

Half Course (winter term). Tu-Th, 1:00.

English 90. Moisture and the Medieval Pillow 3753

Nell Samaria

The seminar studies images of dampness in medieval popular ballads, with special attention paid to Gower’s Whu Ha’ Moissened Me Pillowwe, Ye Nummbeskulle

Enrollment: Limited to fifteen.

Half Course (spring term). Tu, 2-4.

Anthropology 182. Fastidious Tribes of South America 0371

Eleanor Skrine

One primitive tribe of Peru has an aversion to mud, which makes its ancient custom of dwelling in mud huts unfortunate. No sooner has a domicile been erected than it is furiously sponged back into the ground. This phenomenon will be studied in connection with other cleaning rituals thought to promote fertility, including the permanent removal of lint.

Half Course (winter term). Tu-Th, 11:00.

History 1623. Windbags since the 19th Century 6561

Johanna Pell

Beginning with Xavier Punch, who delivered a seventeen-day filibuster to the Louisiana State Senate in 1809, this course examines a long tradition of lousy orators—myself included. Oral history will figure prominently, and students will be required to write it down.

Prerequisite: A proven interest in public office.

Full Course (long term). M-Sat, 8-12:30.

Film Studies 256. The Latvian Cinema 2002

Elizabeth Smyth

Why do Minski’s films always open with a minor character bellowing or scampering around? Why do they close with someone snooping? These questions will be addressed through a combination of lectures, foot rubs and fuzzy compliments.

Half Course (spring term). Fri, 3-6.