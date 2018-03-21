



II. Brother Harresh: A Suitable Partner

Trump’s first major partner in India was a man named Harresh Mehta, the founder of Rohan Lifescapes, a real estate firm that has reaped massive profits from Mumbai’s slum-redevelopment boom. In Mumbai, an island city in which there is almost no land left on which to build, real estate is among the most expensive in the world. Nearly half the city’s twelve million people live in slums or informal housing settlements. Another 2.5 million hold below-market leases on tenements in crumbling pre-1940 buildings managed by the state. Over the past two decades, privatization has come to dominate municipal housing policy, with the city offering developers the chance to build market-rate housing in return for rehabilitating slums and old housing. In the process, many large slum properties have fallen into the hands of developers with access to foreign capital. “Developing slum land is the only way to build in Mumbai now,” Mehta told the Indian business newspaper Mint in 2008.

Mehta was a controversial figure in Mumbai long before he met the Trumps. Among the city’s architects, public officials, and builders—who refer to him as “Harresh bhai” or “Brother Harresh”—he is known for his close connections to the most powerful elected officials in the state, including the influential BJP city chief, a former city council member. A senior state official and an architect with knowledge of operations at housing agencies and planning departments, both of whom spoke on condition of anonymity, said that Mehta’s firms have been known to use bribes and even threats to secure his land deals, particularly in their efforts to meet a crucial legal requirement to gain prior consent from 70 percent of the residents of properties slated for redevelopment.

Donald Trump’s smiling face proclaims that he is “back,” in a June 2016 billboard in Mumbai. Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg/Getty

These slums often sat on prime parcels of public land, and many redevelopment sites are now dotted with luxury residences, with the requirement to provide on-site housing for former residents largely ignored. According to three current and former government officials, Mehta was often able to swing lucrative deals from civil servants in the city planning department and state housing agencies, either, as one of them explained, by inflating the number of residents in rent-controlled buildings or by getting the land rezoned as a slum property—which helped him to secure the maximum allowable construction rights and the cheapest deals and, ultimately, to attract millions of dollars in private equity funding. One of the officials was particularly blunt about Mehta’s reputation: “He’s a very shady character to partner with, there’s no doubt about it.”

In 2008, Mehta acquired the rights to one of Mumbai’s largest slum-redevelopment projects, in a place called Golibar, a sprawling 125-acre plot that was home to 26,000 families. To finance the project, one of Mehta’s partners had arranged a $175 million stake from Lehman Brothers, just before it went under. Slum residents resisted the transformation of their community into a “mixed-use” redevelopment and in police complaints and lawsuits accused Mehta and his partners of an illegal land grab, using forged signatures to claim the 70 percent consent of existing residents. In late 2010 and early 2011, even as these legal challenges moved through the courts, demolitions began. Evictions followed, under heavy police presence, and as protests mounted, the story made national headlines. (The project stalled in 2011, due to the court challenges and the arrest of a director at one of Mehta’s partners on the project, a well-known realty firm in New Delhi, in an unrelated corruption scandal. Seven years later, the rehabilitation has barely advanced.)

At this point, the Trumps were already in business with Mehta. Their partnership was brokered by a man named Kalpesh Mehta (no relation to Harresh), then a recent graduate of the Wharton School, where Trump, Donald Jr., and Ivanka all received their undergraduate degrees. After a short stint with the Carlyle Group in New York, Kalpesh became a vice president in Lehman’s real estate private equity division in India, coordinating the firm’s large investment into Harresh Mehta’s play in Golibar.

Kalpesh’s work on that deal must have impressed Brother Harresh, because he joined a Rohan subsidiary, Rohan Developers Private Limited, as a director in March 2010, and later that year was named a director of at least three other companies owned by Harresh Mehta and his family.

In February 2010, before Kalpesh Mehta joined the firm, Rohan had submitted plans to the city to redevelop a dilapidated hospital in an upscale south Mumbai neighborhood into a new 21-story residential tower. In May, two months after Kalpesh was brought on, Rohan submitted new plans for a much larger tower to be built on both the hospital site and a neighboring plot of land on which a rent-controlled building stood. By October of that year, the Trump Organization had registered two companies in Delaware, Trump Marks Mumbai LLC and Trump Marks Mumbai Managing Member Corporation, entities that would soon collect licensing fees for the significantly enlarged redevelopment project. Three months later, as Harresh Mehta’s company was being pilloried in the Indian press for the evictions and alleged fraud in Golibar, Bloomberg reported that Trump was going to “alter Mumbai’s luxury landscape” by partnering with Rohan to build India’s first Trump Tower.

It would have been nearly impossible for the Trumps to be unaware of the allegations against Harresh Mehta’s company. There were dozens of stories about Golibar in the Indian media, including the English-language press. Any reasonable background check would have uncovered the ties between Harresh Mehta and the Golibar debacle. What’s more, Donald Jr. had already made at least half a dozen trips to India and, according to Donald Trump himself, was heading the Mumbai project personally: “He’s the one that’s really working on this; he’ll be there a lot,” Trump said in a January 2011 interview with GQ India. Furthermore, Trump called Rohan “fabulous people with a great track record,” and added that he “just completely hit it off” with the developers. “There was good chemistry, a good feeling.” (Five months later, several of Mehta’s companies were raided by income tax officials, according to a report in The Hindu. Mehta admitted to having $20 million in undisclosed income.)

Prasad Panvalkar, a longtime resident of the site of the first Trump Tower Mumbai, accused Harresh Mehta’s Rohan Lifescapes of using threats and coercion to force his family from its home. “We could not do anything,” he said. “They have muscle power and money power.” Punit Paranjpe/AFP/Getty

The Trump Tower project almost immediately sparked controversy. Rohan’s architects had told the city in May 2010 that the proposed redevelopment would be “entirely for the rehabilitation of the existing tenants only.” Six months later, however, the firm had bought out almost all of the 26 long-term leases in the rent-controlled building on the second plot. The lone holdout was a single family with long ties to the neighborhood. I spoke with Prasad Panvalkar last April, in the cramped back room of his family’s 70-year-old printing-ink business, a few blocks from his former home at the Trump site. Panvalkar, now in his late fifties, told me his wife, Smita, had been born and raised in the building and refused to accept a settlement that would require the family to relocate. When Panvalkar insisted on their legal right to an apartment in the new development, he said a director at the firm refused. Over the next few months, the Panvalkars endured repeated threats from representatives of Rohan, who warned that they had “all kinds of ways” to force the family to leave, Panvalkar told me.

Then, one night in May 2011, five months after the Trump Organization’s licensing deal on the property was announced, the building caught fire. All the other tenants had already moved out, so the building was empty except for the Panvalkars. With the flames rising to the door of his family’s second-floor apartment, Panvalkar said he jumped out of a window to seek assistance. “Mehta wanted the building to be burned so we would be forced to vacate,” Panvalkar told me. “That was his point.” Smita Panvalkar wrote an impassioned letter to the highest officials in the city and state about the fire, calling it “deliberate” and a “serious threat to our lives.” Panvalkar said the city did not restore electricity to the building for six weeks, which the family told reporters was likely another pressure tactic to force them out. Smita Panvalkar died of a heart attack later that year. “We were helpless,” Prasad said. “We could not do anything. They have muscle power and money power.” (Panvalkar refused to move until June 2016, when he says Harresh Mehta personally agreed to give him an apartment in a new development.) Allegations against Mehta and his company were widely reported in the Mumbai press, with Mehta denying them all, telling reporters the Panvalkars were trying to “tarnish our reputation.”

There is, today, no Trump Tower on the site of the Panvalkars’ old home. The deal, which Donald Trump was so high on that he described it to GQ as “one of the most luxurious buildings in the world,” fell apart in the spring of 2012. A Wall Street Journal interview with Donald Jr., in September 2013, attributed its demise to changes in the city’s real estate rules, which would have required revisions to the tower that “wouldn’t have fit into the Trump standard.” Yet hundreds of pages of city and state documents, as well as interviews with public officials, lawmakers, and architects familiar with the project, tell a very different story of the tower’s collapse.

In Mumbai, city and state officials determine how much a developer can legally construct on any plot of land, using a location-based formula that calculates the permissible square footage as a ratio of the footprint of the plot. A series of exemptions allows bureaucrats and politicians to grant developers much more square footage for certain categories of buildings, including redevelopment schemes for old buildings—like the one that had been Panvalkar’s home. Developers can also purchase a limited amount of additional construction rights, at rates set by the city based on the value of the land. In 2011, according to The Times of India, the realty rate for residential construction in the upscale, seafront Girgaum neighborhood, where the tower was planned, was about $800 per square foot.

Developers were also permitted to claim certain building spaces like stairways, elevators, fire escapes, and fire refuge areas—typically small spaces every few floors—as exempt from the square-footage calculations. For high-rise buildings in expensive parts of Mumbai, however, where fees to the city can balloon into millions of dollars, these exemptions were often the subject of manipulation and fraud. Such was the case at the Mumbai Trump Tower.

In early 2011, a state lawmaker named Prakash Binsale, from the local Nationalist Congress Party, learned about a luxury building advertising enormous, 4,000- to 5,000-square-foot apartments in the middle of his district. A former urban planner, Binsale was suspicious about the size of the apartments, which seemed out of scale given the location. He pulled the related documents filed with the city and began to investigate. The permissible apartment size for the site was only about 1,500 square feet, but Rohan’s plans claimed much more by designating large areas as fire refuges and fire decks, which he said could later be converted into rooms. “This was a blatant violation of the rules!” Binsale told me.

The plot was situated between two major roads wide enough to accommodate large fire-fighting equipment. Binsale found it implausible, then, that the fire refuges served a legitimate safety purpose and was shocked that the plans were approved. He believed he had stumbled upon a fraud designed to allow the builder to construct a far larger building than the regulations permitted. “These clearances simply could not have happened without money,” he said. “I am absolutely certain that bribes were paid.” Binsale calculated how much Mehta and the Trumps may have stood to gain from the plans. It was significant. Based on initial news reports of the prices of the apartments, which ran between $8 and $10 million, he estimated $100 million in additional profits from the illegal approvals alone.

I tried to track down the three senior officials who signed off on the plans, in search of an explanation. One of them, the city’s chief fire officer, died of a heart attack in 2011. According to news reports, he was posthumously indicted by the Anti-Corruption Bureau of the Mumbai police on an unrelated 2009 financial irregularities case. The city’s executive engineer had retired and refused to answer any questions. Swadhin Kshatriya, the municipal commissioner, went on to become the chief secretary of the state government, the most powerful bureaucratic post in the state, and is now a state commissioner; he did not respond to requests for comment.

In a September 2011 letter to Mumbai’s municipal commissioner, Binsale urged the city to cancel all approvals on the project, alleging “gross violations” of construction regulations. By then, in the wake of a wave of corruption scandals, Maharashtra’s chief minister, akin to the governor of a U.S. state, had resigned, and Mumbai was—for a brief interlude—in a reform phase. The Congress Party, which governed the state at the time, brought in a replacement with a clean reputation, Prithviraj Chavan. Chavan appointed a new municipal commissioner, who tightened the rules around exempted spaces. The state’s Urban Development department investigated the Trump approvals and, in an internal memo written at the end of the year, detailed five “irregularities,” including the approval of the massive fire decks. In January 2012, Harresh Mehta acknowledged to The Times of India that they had gone “beyond what was permitted,” adding that under the new municipal commissioner, the city had become “extremely strict.” Three months later, all approvals on the tower were revoked. The deal was dead.

Trump may have been aware of at least some aspects of these corrupt project designs. He boasted in the GQ article that the 65-story building would “only have 45 apartments,” a feature that made it “super-luxury,” adding that he was working closely with the developers on the “magnificent architecture.” It’s hard to believe that he thought the units were going to be a mere 1,500 square feet.

He may also have gotten paid on the deal despite its demise. The illegal permits allowed Rohan to get past some of the city’s initial regulatory hurdles and begin work on one-half of the plot. An earlier licensing agreement for a failed Trump condominium in Baja, Mexico, included a payment schedule based on construction benchmarks, according to a 2015 report in The Washington Post; if the Rohan deal was structured similarly, the fraudulent permits may have, on their own, triggered a substantial payout to the Trumps. Likewise, while Trump has not made public his licensing agreement with Rohan, the project would have at least delivered the up-front fee, which Trump’s financial disclosures to the U.S. government describe as being paid as soon as any licensing agreement is signed. On another proposed Trump project in India, the up-front fee was $1 million, plus an “incentive fee” of $3.4 million, with additional payments of 4 percent of estimated revenues, based on a calculation of total square footage and expected sales prices, according to a draft memo we obtained. If fees for the Mumbai tower worked in this way, the illegal approvals would have boosted them dramatically. (Again, neither the Trump Organization nor Harresh Mehta responded to detailed questions about this deal or to repeated requests for comment.)

In April 2012, Donald Jr. made a final effort to revive the project. He traveled to Mumbai to meet with Prithviraj Chavan, the new chief minister of Maharashtra state. I spoke to Chavan, now a senior member of the Congress Party, and separately to an aide to the city commissioner who was also present at the meeting. Eager to attract foreign investment in the state, Chavan agreed to the meeting with Donald Jr., Harresh Mehta, and Kalpesh Mehta, but it turned into a lobbying session for the Trump Tower project, with the developers asking him to override the rejection of the permits, both Chavan and the aide confirmed. Chavan flatly refused to do so, explaining to us that he was not impressed by Donald Jr.’s presence and could not grant them a “special concession” to approve something “blatantly illegal.” He would not “overrule the lower people who were objecting to the project by saying that ‘OK, I approve it,’ ” he said. “Out of the question.” (Kalpesh Mehta also refused to respond to repeated requests for an interview or to any detailed questions for this story, but in 2016 he told The New York Times that the “notion that a request was made by Donald Jr. to waive any regulations is absolutely false.”)

On that same trip, a reporter from the Indian news channel NDTV asked Donald Jr., who was in Pune at the time, about delays on the tower. Donald Jr. still seemed to think there was a way to save it. Rohan was “faced with regulatory issues like everyone else, so you know we’re underway, and when that gets worked out we’ll be going forward,” he said, adding that he had a “great partnership with them.” But the Trump Organization’s association with Brother Harresh ended not long afterward. In 2015, Harresh Mehta got fresh approvals from the city for a new project on the same site, less than half the size of the initial Trump Tower plans. Panvalkar is waiting for it to be completed, so he can move back home.

If the Trump family learned anything from the collapse of their first high-profile project in India, it seemed to be that they needed to find even more politically connected partners. In fact, the reason Donald Jr. was in Pune in April 2012 was to sign another brand-licensing deal, this one for twin residential Trump Towers, with a luxury real estate firm called Panchshil Realty, run by brothers Atul and Sagar Chordia. The Chordia brothers, who are among the richest people in India, were at the time best known for their long-standing ties to Sharad Pawar, a powerful political figure in the country, a former member of parliament, national cabinet minister, and Maharashtra chief minister. In 2011, debates in the state assembly as well as a series of prominent investigations in the English-language Indian press detailed how Pawar’s influence had proved useful to the Chordias’ real estate business, winning them handsome construction contracts and allowing them to amass several hundred acres of public land at below-market prices. Panchshil Realty did not respond to our requests for comment.

Real estate is a “home-grown game,” Donald Jr. told the NDTV reporter. “We’re very good at what we do, but we don’t have the hubris to assume that we’re the best in all markets, speaking to the regulatory side, to the political side of things.” The Trump Organization “recognized that it’s important to have strong local partners,” he said. “Someone who’s strong within the given cities that we’re talking about. Because that’s how to get things done.”