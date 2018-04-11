In the fall of 2016, 250 volunteers from the Crossroads Church in Cincinnati, Ohio, worked more than 500 volunteer shifts in the campaign for Issue 44, a $48 million municipal levy to create a universal preschool program and support K-12 education. If the levy were implemented, taxes in the city would go up by $278 for every $100,000 of the value of a home—a tough sell in Ohio, a state that helped put Donald Trump in the White House, and in a city with sharp racial divides. Even so, Issue 44 passed by a 24-point margin, garnering 62 percent of the vote.

As a Midwestern, evangelical, pro-life, Christian megachurch, whose congregants are 82 percent white, Crossroads might seem an improbable source of volunteers for a tax hike that would largely benefit low-income black families. Christian churches have historically been crucibles of leadership, voluntarism, and action for progressive social movements, from abolitionism to civil rights. In recent decades, however, conservative Christian activism has eclipsed the religious left, and liberals have become increasingly secular. (According to the Pew Research Center, 39 percent of self-identified liberals are religiously unaffiliated, nearly twice the level two decades ago.) The left now seems to lack a collective identity, relying on abstract policy discussions and empty appeals to unity to patch together a loose coalition that lacks an emotional core.

Crossroads is different. It has an average attendance of 38,000 people per week, making it one of the few institutions in American public life that can consistently bring such numbers together. Its head pastor, Brian Tome, regularly preaches in jeans, holding an iPad with his notes, on a stage with drum sets behind him. The service is broadcast into Crossroads’s 14 campuses across Ohio and Kentucky. On Super Bowl Sunday, when other churches around the country saw a dip in attendance, Crossroads drew 58,000 people to its annual Super Bowl of Preaching, complete with its own half-time show and preaching teams tossing Bibles to start each quarter.

Crossroads built a base of volunteers that’s far more durable than anything Democrats can create through blast emails and algorithmic wizardry.

Just as it charts a new path for a church, Crossroads charts a new path for politics. Today, many grassroots organizations on the left define themselves by difference, relying on implicit ideological purity tests to determine who belongs in these groups. Imagine the suspicious looks someone would get if they arrived at a Greenpeace meeting in hunting gear and a gas-guzzling pickup truck. Crossroads, in contrast, accepts all people, no matter what they wear, eat, drive, or say. It is more interested in forging a shared identity that transcends the differences that normally divide Americans—race, partisanship, and even faith. Although Crossroads adheres to the teachings of the Christian Bible, it welcomes people who do not. With this philosophy, it has built up a base of political activists that is far more durable than anything Democratic campaigns can create through blast emails and algorithmic wizardry. In a moment when the left is riven with debates over how to hold together contentious coalitions of women, millennials, environmentalists, constituencies of color, and many more, Crossroads offers powerful lessons about the way commitments to a community translate into commitments to a political agenda.