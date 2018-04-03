In many ways, Germany’s reaction to the rise of online hate showcases what’s best about the country’s political life: the fact that major parties of the left and right are able to work together on key pieces of legislation, the abhorrence to hate speech and political extremism, and the commitment to what Germans have come to call a wehrhafte Demokratie, or a “democracy capable of defending itself.”

Extremists, however, have often found ways to get around such laws in Germany. To be sure, its taboos have helped keep the most horrific slurs and calumnies out of the public sphere. But the stricter the rules against open expression of hate, the more sophisticated bigots become at dressing it up in seemingly harmless language; and the more coded the messages that convey hate, the more members of the majority feel that they are liable to be ostracized for saying the wrong thing.

Growing up as a Jew in the Germany of the 1980s and the 1990s, I saw this dynamic firsthand: Worried that one careless formulation might tar them with the brush of anti-Semitism, many people were visibly nervous even to talk to me and other German Jews. Today, a similar dynamic is playing out in debates about everything from the role of Islam in German society to the policy the country should adopt toward refugees.

Furthermore, these kinds of laws often actually strengthen the resolve of those on the right, giving them a convenient narrative about how they, not immigrants, are the oppressed ones. The far-right populist party Alternative for Germany, in particular, has long claimed that it is being censored (a tactic that helped propel it into the Bundestag for the first time last fall, when Alternative for Germany won 94 seats). The new law fits its narrative perfectly: Advertising itself as the only party with the “courage to tell the truth,” Alternative for Germany has, since the law went into effect, increasingly claimed that the “cartel of the old parties” “suppresses” anybody who does not adopt the “filthy left-green consensus.” Hate speech, it seems, simply morphs and finds new targets; it never disappears altogether. Attempts to squash it often only give the culprits ammunition.

When authoritarian strongmen take control, laws that were once thought to be harmless can easily be misdirected to deeply oppressive uses.

There are also real concerns about how autocrats might abuse the German law. Last year, Vladimir Putin’s United Russia party rushed a copycat law through the Duma within a few months of the German one’s passage. Resembling the German model so closely that whole passages appear to have been cribbed from it, the Russian law requires social networks to pay steep fines if they fail to remove banned content, not just hate speech, within 24 hours. Russia forbids many more forms of political expression than Germany does, and local judges are far more beholden to the government. So it’s fair to assume that Putin and his cronies can use this law to stifle freedom of speech and quash the opposition. As Reporters Without Borders argued in July, “The Russian bill shows that when leading democracies devise draconian legislation, they provide repressive regimes with ideas.” But that overstates the case.

It is irksome that Putin was handed a convenient fig leaf for his efforts to silence opposition—but he knew full well how to suppress freedom of speech long before Germany regulated Facebook and Twitter. His more probable motivation was to annoy Western lawmakers, who must have been furious when they realized they couldn’t really object to a law that they themselves had crafted.

The real worry then should be that populist elements within democratic countries may one day come to power and subvert these well-intentioned laws. As new, restrictive measures in Poland and Hungary show, even in supposedly stable democracies the rule of law is more brittle than many political scientists believed a few years ago. And when authoritarian strongmen take control of the government, laws that were once thought to be harmless can easily be misdirected to deeply oppressive uses.

The United States’ deeply ingrained commitment to freedom of speech makes it easy for Americans to lose sight of the logic that animates the First Amendment. It is not that all utterances have intrinsic value or deserve a chance to be heard. It is that giving some people the authority to determine which utterances have no value at all hands them powers with which nobody can be trusted—while allowing the cranks who are censored to portray themselves as courageous renegades.

And that is why countries like Germany, which tolerate more rigid restrictions on public discourse, would be well-advised to fight the spread of hate speech and fake news with pedagogy rather than censorship. Cumbersome though it may be, the only viable approach to curbing the demand for such ideas is to dispel prejudices and educate citizens about the importance of liberal democratic institutions. Even in the age of Twitter and Facebook, of the Alternative for Germany and Politically Incorrect News, the best defense of liberal democracy is not to punish its harshest critics—but rather to convince as many people as possible of its merits.

Editor’s note: This article originally credited Alex Nabaum for the illustration. We regret the error.