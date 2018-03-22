The clash between economic and political civilizations extends even to basic arithmetic. Show a bunch of economists a policy proposal that costs ten million people $1 each (thereby costing society $10 million) in order to provide benefits of $1 million each for eight well-placed people (gaining society $8 million), and they will scoff. It’s a net $2 million drag on the economy. But show that same proposition to politicians, and they will see eight grateful and highly motivated potential donors arrayed against ten million people paying no attention. Who, after all, is motivated to political action by $1?

This example may sound contrived, but the idea underpins every tax bill and every trade agreement. They all include special provisions, often added in the dead of night, that are bereft of economic rationales but loaded with powerful political ones. Why else do you think last December’s tax “reform” preserved—indeed, codified—the notorious carried interest loophole that showers gigantic benefits on a handful of private equity moguls? Candidate Trump excoriated this loophole during his campaign yet somehow came to accept it after just eleven months in office.

Everyone suffers when the clash between economics and politics leads the nation into policy blunders.

Economists not employed by special interest groups generally support policies they deem to be in the national interest—say, a carbon tax, or a trade agreement like the ill-fated Trans-Pacific Partnership. They realize that virtually every policy change creates some losers, but they instinctively favor the ones likely to yield the most benefits for the most people.

Politicians have a rather different, and well-known, objective: getting elected and reelected. The search for votes may sometimes—by coincidence—lead politicians to the same policy positions as economists. The 1986 tax reform under Ronald Reagan was a marvelous example. Although it was far from bipartisan, so, too, was the 2009 stimulus bill championed by Barack Obama. More commonly, however, politicians will cater to special interest groups that can raise a ruckus, or piles of cash, or increase voter turnout. The fossil fuel, steel, and private equity industries are three prominent current examples, but they are far from the only ones. The Founders thought they had devised a system of government by majority rule (subject to checks and balances). Instead, America now has a system in which determined minorities routinely defeat somnolent majorities.

There’s another reason why political and economic civilizations differ. It’s their time horizons. An age-old cliché holds that politicians look ahead only to the next election. But today’s media-savvy politicians often look ahead only to the evening newscasts or, lately, to the next tweet. Economists don’t share this failing. But they often succumb to the opposite malady: time horizons that are too long.

Here’s a not entirely hypothetical example. Suppose an opening to increased trade with China costs a 55-year-old steelworker his job. It’s a near certainty that he will never work in a steel mill again. In fact, he may never find a job that pays as well as the one that went overseas. Economists, concentrating on the big picture, tend to brush this job loss aside, calling it a “transition cost,” part of the price the economy pays for long-run prosperity. All will be well in the end, they assure us. But that doesn’t provide much comfort to the unemployed steelworker, whose “transition” may last for the rest of his working life. Politicians understand that. Too many economists don’t.

So what’s the solution? Sadly, there is none. There are, however, palliatives. One idea is for economists to concentrate more on policy options that offer gains up front and defer the pain for later. For example, enact today a carbon tax that starts tiny but grows larger over time. Another promising approach might be to earmark more specific sources of revenue to specific expenditure programs so voters see the link. The most spectacularly successful example took place in 1935, with FDR’s clever tying of the payroll tax to Social Security benefits. But Eisenhower leaned on this tactic, too, by financing the interstate highway system mainly with gasoline taxes. Trump could replicate Eisenhower’s success today with a pivot to infrastructure financed by raising the gas tax.

More radically, maybe politicians could hand over some economic policy decisions—certainly not most—to nonpolitical technocrats. A crazy idea? Well, that’s how monetary policy has worked for decades. Technocrats at the Federal Reserve operate independently of politics, under authority delegated by Congress.

And think about this. Despite the alleged tax “reform” that Congress enacted last year, our tax code remains a complicated, unfair, and inefficient mess—arguably worse than before the “reform.” What are the odds that a group of nonpolitical technocrats could do a better job of reforming the tax code? Roughly 100 percent. What are the odds that Congress will let that happen? Roughly zero. Doesn’t that suggest there is something wrong with the way we do economic policy in the United States?

