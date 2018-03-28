In the nineteenth century, the practice of lobbying was everywhere condemned as against public policy, but by the mid-twentieth, it was widely acceptable—without the Supreme Court ever pronouncing on its constitutional legitimacy. Starting in the 1970s, however, the Court began systematically stymieing all congressional efforts to limit campaign expenditures. It did this in two ways: first, by whittling down the once broad, republican conception of what constitutes political corruption only to explicit, quid-pro-quo bribery; and second, by equating the expenditure of money in political campaigns with free speech. In Corruption in America, Zephyr Teachout quotes Justice Kennedy’s majority opinion in the infamous Citizens United decision—“Favoritism and influence are not ... avoidable in representative politics”; “Democracy is premised on responsiveness”—which consecrated the equation and, along with it, a dystopian vision of the democratic process.

Taken as a whole, Teachout believes, the Court’s recent campaign-finance decisions constitute a revolution in the underlying philosophy governing this area of the law, while masquerading as straightforward statutory interpretation. She contends that the justices have substituted the philosophical premises of the Framers’ cautiously optimistic model Montesquieu with those of the ruthlessly cynical English political theorist Thomas Hobbes, by way of the law and economics movement—and ultimately the Federalist Society, with which Justices Scalia, Roberts, Thomas, Kennedy, and Alito have all been associated. Where Montesquieu believed that we’re capable of the motivation to act unselfishly, Hobbes held that we’re irredeemably self-centered and would always pursue our own interest at the expense of others’—and if this is what you believe, you could say a low expectation of ethical behavior in political life reasonably follows.

In Captured by Evil: The Idea of Corruption in Law, Laura S. Underkuffler cites studies showing that the American people are well aware of the extent of corruption in their democracy, one of which concluded that Americans attribute two forces to the phenomenon: “The first is that lobbyists have replaced representatives as the primary political actors. The other force, seen as more pernicious, is that campaign contributions seem to determine political outcomes.” Underkuffler apprehends the grave danger of this situation: “If citizens believe ... that government policies are simply bought and sold, they will feel no responsibility for the successful functioning of government.” This was before the advent of the Trump presidency, in the midst of which the president and his family business have pursued personal interests—at home, in India, and all over the world—while showing no desire to look out for the common interest, or even a basic sense of what that term might mean.

Now, Machiavelli maintained that a political leader of virtue could fortify this quality in the citizenry, while a corrupt one could destroy it completely. But Underkuffler has a more radical view: She believes that political corruption is so pernicious—so “corrosive, distorting, and decomposing” a force, so characterized by “self-involvement, self-indulgence, and the loosening and discarding of the restraints of social bonds”—that it deserves to be called by the name evil, and that whoever is deeply engaged in it is indeed captured by evil. And as my old mentor Wayne Morse, the U.S. senator from Oregon, would often instruct us, “A true liberal must always be on guard against evil, wherever it might rear its ugly head.”