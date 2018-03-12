A rogue president isn’t necessarily a bad thing, in terms of setting an agenda. While some administration officials—notably “the generals,” like chief of staff John Kelly—are described as a moderating influence on Trump, the president’s policy instincts are often less extreme than those of his party. Leaving aside tariffs, which some Democrats support, Trump’s off-the-cuff positions on immigration, gun control, and North Korea are relatively sensible for a Republican. The problem lies with implementation. Trump doesn’t have the command of policy or the necessary consensus to push through his preferences, which leaves him at the mercy of a staff and party that is more than willing to box him and on occasion to undermine him.

As Vox’ Matthew Yglesias argued in January, “Trump is holding the office of president, but he’s not doing the job of president. He seems to have no real idea what’s going on, even with his own signature policy moves.” The immigration case is the best example of this, since Trump’s many contrary statements don’t add up to a coherent policy. This allowed hardliners like senior adviser Stephen Miller to fill the vacuum by pushing an agenda that includes cuts to legal immigration.

History suggests that it is possible and desirable at times for a president to buck his own administration and the permanent bureaucracy. When President Richard Nixon decided to open up relations with China, he was going against the longstanding orientation of the Republican Party, the Pentagon and the State Department. To execute the policy, Nixon and his national security advisor, Henry Kissinger, had to work carefully and sometimes covertly, in order to bypass resistance in their own administration. When Henry Kissinger travelled to China in 1971 it was done secretly.

In other words, the type of policy coup Nixon and Kissinger pulled off required great cunning and knowledge of the inner workings of the American government. Trump undoubtedly possess a certain cunning in terms of politics, he has never shown such command of policy and process. As Jeffrey Lewis, a scholar at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey, put it in Foreign Policy, Trump’s latest move is “like Richard Nixon going to China, but if Nixon were a moron.”

The outcome of Trump’s rogue decision-making is likely to be closer to Ronald Reagan’s than Nixon. While Nixon achieved his goal of an opening to China and detente with the Soviet Union, Reagan wan’t able to follow through with his equally ambitious desire to completely eliminate the threat of nuclear weapons. In the 1986 USA-Soviet summit in Iceland, Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev entertained the radical proposal to completely do away nuclear weapons. He did so in the face of opposition of many in own government, such as Secretary of Defense Caspar Weinberger. But Reagan wasn’t able to follow through on the idea, in part because he couldn’t reconcile it with other policy preferences, like his support for the Strategic Defense Initiative. But the larger problem was that Reagan was willing to entertain the idea but didn’t have either the knowledge or drive to advance it.