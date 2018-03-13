Both Clinton’s supporters and detractors were politically motivated to paint Lewinsky in the worst possible light. To the former, she was a narcissistic sycophant who tarnished the most effective liberal president since Lyndon Johnson. To the latter, she was a tramp who proved the Democratic president’s depravity.

As Lewinsky wrote in Vanity Fair in 2014, she had become not a person but an archetype: “Me, America’s B.J. Queen. That Intern. That Vixen. Or, in the inescapable phrase of our 42nd president, ‘That Woman.’” This year, Lewinsky wrote for the same magazine, “I’ve lived for such a long time in the House of Gaslight, clinging to my experiences as they unfolded in my 20s and railing against the untruths that painted me as an unstable stalker and Servicer in Chief.” It took her two decades to accept that her affair with Clinton, though consensual, was an abuse of power on his part.

As Lewinsky still struggles to get her side of the story out, Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is in command of her own narrative. In 2006, Daniels allegedly had an affair with Trump, then freshly married to his third wife, who had given birth to Trump’s fifth child, Baron. In 2016, on the cusp of the election, Trump lawyer Michael Cohen paid Daniels $130,000 to sign a nondisclosure agreement, allegedly to prevent her from talking about the affair.

Now, Daniels wants to break that agreement. Trump’s lawyers reportedly are trying to stop CBS’ 60 Minutes from releasing an interview with Daniels. This threat of legal action might be typical Trumpian bluster, but it demonstrates how seriously they’re taking Daniels. On Monday, Daniels’s own lawyer responded with a letter offering to return the $130,000 if she were allowed to “speak openly and freely about her prior relationship with the president and the attempts to silence her” and “use and publish any text messages, photos and/or videos relating to the president that she may have in her possession, all without fear of retribution and/or legal liability for damages.”

Amid the legal wrangling, Daniels has emerged as confident and bold public voice. Unlike Lewinsky, who was only 24 when the scandal broke and had no experience as a public figure, Daniels is 38 and has worked for almost her entire adult life as either a stripper, porn actress or director. Her career has made her media savvy and almost impossible to shame. “I’ve been in the adult business for 17 years, so to make it that long in that business you have to really tough skin, so most of it rolls off my shoulders because it’s an opinion,” she told CNN. “Like, oh, you think I’m a whore, or ugly, or too old, or I’m fat or my boobs are too big or too small or whatever. There’s nothing that anyone can say that I haven’t heard. So, they say, ‘Hey, you’re a whore...’ I’m like, ‘That’s ‘successful whore’ to you!’”