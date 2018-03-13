Amazon does great things for huge amounts of people, and they only have 3 to 4 percent of the retail market. Could it get greater? Yes! But again, I’d be careful. They are creating cheaper, better competition. Yes, they’re big. Big can do good things as well as bad things, and you’ve got to separate the wheat from the chaff. Would the world be a better place or a worse place if there were no Amazon right now? My guess is a worse place. And yet, there’s a lot of problems, for sure.

This is pretty much how Amazon would hope to be described by a Democrat. Despite the ethical and economic implications of Amazon’s metastatic growth into so many areas of the economy, Schumer still clings to the old line that Amazon and its defenders have used—that the company has ultimately been good for the market by making its competitors more efficient and by providing venues for small businesses to make money on its e-retail site.



Schumer’s 3-to-4 percent number is a favorite of Amazon’s. Yes, the company has captured more than half of e-commerce, but e-commerce still makes up a relatively small percentage of total retail sales. Thus, in Schumer’s telling, it can hardly be considered a monopoly.



Yet Amazon is on the verge of becoming the first $1 trillion company (all while paying zero federal taxes in 2017). It has staggering control over the only growing retail sector, which ultimately give it enormous market power. Through its rapacious little-to-no profit strategy it has not only challenged the supremacy of traditional retailers like Walmart, but has also put downward price pressure on companies across the economy, most notably in book publishing, where Amazon got its start. Amazon’s low prices may be good for consumers, but it is not so great for the companies that hire those consumers.



Schumer’s sleight of hand acts as a defense of the company’s strategy, making him out of step with his own party. In the Axios poll, 64 percent of Democrats expressed concern that the government will not do enough to regulate tech. But Schumer seems satisfied that the market will take care of the issue. Later in the interview, he had this to say about regulation: “The amount the Trump administration is doing against Russia is, appallingly, zero, almost. So it’s up to tech to do more. And I do think they’re making an effort—not only because it’s the right thing to do but because they know that down the road, their survival depends on it.”



In fact, the opposite is true. Tech companies have so much power these days that they don’t have to self-regulate. Giants like Google and Facebook and Amazon don’t have meaningful competitors, and meanwhile the minority party is signaling that the government is not poised to act.

