Last week, in Pachuca, Mexico, a friend asked what Americans thought of the possible next Mexican president, the leftist Andrés Manuel López Obrador. I told him that very few Americans not of Mexican origin would have any clue who he was, and that the same went for the current Mexican president, Enrique Peña Nieto. American politicians on the right, starting with the president, demonize Mexico on the presumption that their supporters don’t know the first thing about the country except for pregnant women supposedly crossing the border to have anchor babies and sensationalized stories about gang violence. That the United States fuels that violence through its insatiable appetite for drugs and nearly nonexistent gun laws would likely lead to blank stares.

That ignorance is reflected in the related issues of trade and immigration. Many Americans see the North American Free Trade Agreement as an attack on good union jobs. They also see immigration as another attack on jobs, with a cheaper labor pool representing a threat to their livelihoods. But in fact immigration and trade are intricately connected, and no one suffers more from their unholy nexus than the Mexican worker.

When it comes to trade, those aggrieved American workers aren’t wrong. Between 1994 and 2010, American trade deficits with Mexico were $97.2 billion, displacing 682,900 jobs stateside. Of those, about 80 percent were in U.S. manufacturing. But the truth about the overall impact of NAFTA is far more complicated. NAFTA largely codified a preexisting set of relations that, since the mid-1960s, had already led to the transfer of millions of American jobs overseas. Moreover, if anything, NAFTA greatly helped those states where Donald Trump performed strongest in the 2016 election, by opening Mexican markets for their agricultural products. Mike Pence’s Indiana has benefitted tremendously from NAFTA, or at least its agribusiness firms have. Yet it is these largely red states where the greatest antipathy toward NAFTA and the immigration it helped cause exists.

NAFTA’s impact on all three parties to the treaty is complicated, but it was horrible for Mexican farmers, driving them over the border into the United States. Immigration historians have long noted that there are push-and-pull factors that send migrants to the U.S. and other nations, and the biggest push factor for these farmers was that they simply could not survive on their farms any longer. NAFTA rules facilitating land privatization allowed American agricultural companies to create U.S.-style agribusiness operations in Mexico. The U.S. then pulled these people across the border because of the availability of low-wage jobs here.