He begins to notice “ratissages,” planned attacks on local immigrant populations. “The crimes are somehow…recreational,” he tells Penrose, aghast. But Penrose, the mastermind behind the assaults, is not in the least surprised, and he reveals to Paul that he’s been prescribing violence as therapy: Over-perfection is its own kind of malady, and the remedy is scheduled bouts of imperfection, gashes of ugliness as carefully calculated as everything else in the luxury park.

SUPER-CANNES: A NOVEL by J.G. Ballard Picador, 448 pp., $20

Paul purports to oppose Penrose’s nefarious experiments, but he still seeks excuses to participate. He tells himself he’s only accompanying his neighbors on their raiding parties to gather incriminating evidence, but he cannot bring himself to go to the police. At the end of Super-Cannes, he sets off on a murder campaign that mirrors David Greenwood’s. Like his forerunner, he plans to resist violence by perpetuating it. “Despite myself, I still admired Penrose, and the core truth of his bold but deranged vision,” he confesses. His final act of resistance may be no more than the fulfillment of his own perverse fantasy.

For his part, Penrose defends his therapy program even when it begins to reel out of control, culminating in murderous rampages. “We realize how suffocatingly humane we’ve become, dedicated to moderation and the middle way,” he explains. “The suburbanization of the soul has overrun our planet like the plague.” The residents of Eden-Olympia are trapped between two inhumanities: the placidity of their non-home and the dizzying temptations of cruelty.

Ratissages are advanced entertainments for the most insuperable malaises, and the gang of executives that carries them out films their handiwork and watches the footage later—an homage to nearby Cannes, where Paul attends a party in honor of the famous film festival. But pain loses its sting for the onlookers and Paul alike when it becomes mere entertainment, and even as his attacks escalate, Penrose already craves more destructive distractions.

Like the glutted inhabitants of Eden-Olympia, the characters in Crash turn to violence in an effort to relieve their despondency. Monumentally weird, aggressively perverse, and not infrequently nauseating, Ballard’s most infamous novel is a raw tapestry of mucous membranes and mucilage, gristle and gore and globules of semen. Its hero, Dr. Robert Vaughan is a demented “TV scientist” who hosts a program about traffic and dreams of dying in a collision with Elizabeth Taylor. A dedicated voyeur, he follows his illicit police radio to the site of accidents that he photographs from the distance in a frenzy of arousal. But he yearns for more direct participation, and his skin is mottled with scars from his many deliberate accidents. In the hospital, he encounters the book’s narrator, James Ballard, who is recovering from a car crash that has altered and revitalized his sexuality. The men drive together for hours, conducting a tacit courtship along the way.

Crash is a perversely poetic book. Vaughan lists injuries almost litanically, obsessing over “mechanisms of passenger ejection, the geometry of kneecap and hip-joint injuries, deformation of passenger compartments in head-on and rear-end collisions, injuries sustained in accidents at roundabouts, at trunk-road intersections, at the junctions between access roads and motorway intersections, the telescoping mechanisms or car-bodies in front-end collisions,” and on and on. Ballard echoes Vaughan, depicting wounds with loving delicacy. A middle-aged cashier crushed in her car has “fragments of the tinted windshield set in her forehead like jewels,” and when Elizabeth Taylor is made up to play the part of a crash victim in a commercial, “the elaborate lacework of blood” falls from her forehead “like a red mantilla.”

Crash is like a highway with recurrent scenery, any stretch of which seems to be everywhere and nowhere at once. It recycles images and vocabulary, favoring words like “stylized” and “metallized,” highlighting the repetitiveness of a sex act that comprises a series of predictable permutations. For the cast of Crash, the human body is repertoire of familiar boredoms. Coitus is as coolly mechanical as anguished abrasions are intimate, and Ballard describes normal sex with medical detachment: The narrator strokes one lover’s “perineum” while her hand presses against his “right testicle.” When his wife, Catherine, gets out of bed in the mornings, she seems like “some efficient mechanic servicing herself.”

In “Project for a Glossary of the Twentieth Century,” a short piece printed in Zone in 1992, Ballard defines “science fiction” as “the body’s dream of becoming a machine.” In Crash, this dream comes true as humans converge with their cars, thereby crafting new sexualities for themselves. Vaughan’s skin has “an unhealthy and metallic sheen, like the worn vinyl of the car interior,” and the narrator savors the crippled limbs of the car crash victims he sleeps with. His couplings are an “exploratory ordeal,” a reinvention of anatomy that multiplies orifices. At one point, he ejaculates into a cut on his partner’s thigh.

His final meeting with Vaughan is beautiful and ethereal. The lovers take acid and watch with awe as a bus “irradiating” the highway bears down on them “like an alighting arch-angel.” The traffic becomes a weightless tracery of light while they consummate their affair as chastely as possible, almost bodilessly. Vaughan’s inevitable death, the fruit of a crash he orchestrates with Elizabeth Taylor, is a manic artist’s masterpiece. “For me, Crash is a novel with a happy ending,” Ballard said later. Its many mutilations are images more than events. Even its grossest perversities are disappointingly harmless, scratches on the surface that barely leave a bruise.

The problem with violence aestheticized, violence hollowed out into image, is that the stakes are so low. Crash is a record of collision without repercussion. Representations glance off each other, and even death proves decorative. Real intimacy demands deeper incision. The crime wave in Eden-Olympia is an effort at communication in a community where estrangement is practically a design feature:

At Eden-Olympia there were no parking problems, no fears of burglars or purse-snatchers, no rapes or muggings. The top-drawer professionals no longer needed to devote a moment’s notice to each other, and had dispensed with the checks and balances of community life.

Without clash, there’s no occasion for contact. Crash and Super-Cannes present a dilemma. Acts of brutality can sate our appetites for excitement only when they have real ramifications—when they devastate. Accidents without injury merely reiterate our boredom. But when we subjugate other people, we’re implicated us in real wrongdoing.

Happily, the solution is simple, and it’s already underway. One of Ballard’s favorite authors was Kafka, by his lights “the most important writer of the twentieth century.” In a short piece in the Sunday Times in 1993, he writes that Kafka

describes the fate of the isolated man who is surrounded by a vast and impenetrable bureaucracy, and begins to accept himself on the terms of the bureaucracy imposes. Human beings today are in a very similar position. We are surrounded by huge institutions we can never penetrate: the City, the banking system, political and advertising conglomerates, vast entertainment empires. They’ve made themselves user-friendly, but they define the tastes to which we conform. They’re rather subtle, subservient tyrannies, but no less sinister for that.

If this worries you, just recall how delectable Ballard’s characters find it to recover, for a moment, a sense of real powerlessness. As Penrose notes, “people no longer need enemies—in this millennium their great dream is to become victims.” When technology finally dominates us, when high-rises turn against us and cars crash themselves, we will relish our subordination. Until then there’s Ballard’s fiction, catering to our grossest fantasies, chauffeuring us further and faster than we would dare to drive ourselves.