The belief underlying Hillary Clinton’s electoral strategy was that she was free to court white suburban moderates because Trump’s racism would translate into high support and turnout from African Americans and Latinos. But the election results proved otherwise. For decades, the Democratic Party has taken black voters—and voters of color, more broadly—for granted, believing that they had nowhere else to go. But as 2016 showed, they did have somewhere else to go: home.

As McElwee and his co-writers note, the African American voters who sat out 2016 were disproportionately young. But they were also disproportionately working-class. Despite the overwhelming focus on the white working class, larger percentages of blacks and Latinos than of whites are working class, whether measured by income, education, or self-identification. And soon people of color will make up the majority of the working class.

So it’s worth it for Democrats to take seriously why they failed to connect with the black working class in 2016.

The working class African Americans who stayed home in 2016 didn’t do so because Obama was no longer on the ticket—as some observers (including Cohn) have argued—but because they’d experienced little progress socially or economically since the Great Recession and because, as they told any journalist or pollster who would listen, they didn’t think either Clinton or Trump would do much to improve their lives.

The economic anxiety that afflicts working-class whites bears down even stronger on working-class blacks, who have long been overlooked by pundits and politicians, even as they found themselves near the bottom rung of the American economic latter.

But the Democrats don’t have to choose between working classes of different colors. African Americans are to the left of whites on just about every economic issue. That means that in order to target the needs of the black working class, Democrats will have to adopt the type of populist economic policies that, many observers argue, are Democrats’ best hope of winning back some of the Obama-Trump voters that Cohn and others believe are necessary for the party to be competitive in presidential and congressional contests.

The white voters for whom racism trumps all are lost to Democrats. So there’s no sense, morally or politically, in the Democrats’ returning to Sister Souljah–style racial pandering to whites. But by combining racial and cultural progressivism with an economic platform that’s equal parts Bernie Sanders and Black Lives Matter, Democrats can turn out Obama voters who stayed home in 2016 and win back some Obama-Trump voters.

While that type of economic populism might alienate some (though certainly not all) of the upscale whites that centrist Democrats have spent decades courting, the Clinton-Trump contest proved conclusively that “Romney Democrats” don’t exist—and even if they do, pandering to them on economics will only further alienate working-class Americans of all colors.

Decades of focus on upscale whites has perverted the Democratic Party’s policy priorities and led to Trump’s election. Fully out of power in Washington, and decimated at the state level, the Democrats have little to lose by trying something new. Listening to the black working class is the best place to start.