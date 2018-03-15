If partisanship drives a stake through effective oversight of the intelligence community, then the efforts to bypass Democratic concerns about torture killed that vampire long ago.

Furthermore, for much of the period that Holder is describing, between 2011 and 2015, Republicans were obsessed with turning the tragedy of the Benghazi assault into a circus. The House Intelligence Committee did its own report on the incident, replete with “additional views” from Rogers offering a sharper attack on the Obama administration, especially Susan Rice. Democrats were left offering “minority views” from Ruppersberger reminding lawmakers that blame for the attack should lie with the attackers.

Like McLaughlin and Holder, John Sipher, a longtime CIA officer and one of the most forceful critics of Russia’s meddling in the election, insisted that the American people deserve more from Congress. He also blamed partisanship for the House Intelligence Committee’s absurd take on Russian interference:

The American people should demand more from bipartisan, foreign policy and intelligence committees. They shouldn't play blatant, partisan games with our security. https://t.co/peSTnfo2qM — John Sipher (@john_sipher) March 13, 2018

But Sipher had to change his position when Trump announced that Haspel, a lifelong CIA clandestine officer who currently serves as the agency’s deputy director, would be taking over the CIA. Her nomination will be controversial for two roles she played in the CIA’s torture program. First, as chief of base in Thailand in 2002, she oversaw the torture, including waterboarding, of Abd al Rahim al-Nashiri. Second, she ordered the destruction of tapes showing that torture.

The response to her role in carrying out torture has been chilling, with multiple people, including Sipher, claiming Haspel was just following orders.

“She was doing her job as asked by the president, her director and approved by the Justice Department with Congressional oversight,” Sipher said. In fact, it’s not clear whether the torture, as Haspel oversaw it, was approved by the Justice Department and Congress. The department imposed limits on waterboarding and refused to approve mock burial; the record is unclear whether Nashiri’s waterboarding complied with its limits, or if the CIA broke the department’s rules when it stashed him in mock coffins. Moreover, the CIA did not fully brief Congress on Nashiri’s torture until after he had begun treatment and the worst part had been concluded.

And yet even Senator Dianne Feinstein, who, among members of Congress, knows more about the torture regime than anyone, did not categorically oppose Haspel’s nomination. “It’s no secret I’ve had concerns in the past with her connection to the CIA torture program,” said Feinstein, who oversaw the production of the Senate Intelligence Committee’s seminal report on CIA torture, which laid bare some of Haspel’s past actions. “[I] have spent time with her discussing [her role in torture].” But then Feinstein said Haspel’s successful tenure as deputy director may win her support. “To the best of my knowledge she has been a good deputy director and I look forward to the opportunity to speak with her again.”

A reposted column from Mike Morell, who liked Haspel served as deputy director, made the same argument. “Some of the assignments that she took on have later come under political fire, but in each case she was following the lawful orders of the president.”

None of this, however, addresses Haspel’s other role in torture: the cover-up. In 2005, at a time when both members of Congress and terrorism defendants were asking for evidentiary materials relating to torture, she drafted the cable ordering the destruction of videos of the treatment of Nashiri and still more incendiary ones depicting Abu Zubaydah’s torture. “The cable left nothing to chance,” her boss Jose Rodriguez described in his memoirs. “It even told them how to get rid of the tapes. They were to use an industrial-strength shredder to do the deed.”

While it’s possible that Pete Hoekstra, then the chair of House Intelligence Committee and currently Trump’s ambassador to the Netherlands, was briefed on and signed off on this action, Democrats had been advising the CIA not to destroy the tapes since 2003. “The fact of destruction would reflect badly on the Agency,” Harman wrote that year. And there were other legal obligations on CIA not to do so.

While CIA cover-ups of nasty operations is a fairly banal event, they go to the heart of democratic accountability for such operations, particularly if the cover-up comes in defiance of congressional input. Moreover, the Republican-approved cover-up of torture has the same goal as the Republican cover-up of the Trump campaign’s dalliance with the Kremlin: to protect the president from necessary accountability.

Even in this matter, Haspel’s defenders say she was just following orders. Sipher, for example, emphasized, “She merely released the correspondence” in sending the cable. However, The New York Times cites former officers describing Haspel as “a strong advocate for getting rid of the tapes.”

Haspel is a symbol of cover-up in one more way. She was confirmed as deputy director last year without first declassifying the references to her in the Senate Intelligence Committee’s torture report, based on the claim that her identity still needed protection. Democratic Senators Ron Wyden and Martin Heinrich prepared a classified summary of her actions, but the government refused to declassify it, even while other former officers made public comments about Haspel’s background.

Amid threats that Trump will appoint someone worse to head the CIA, like Senator Tom Cotton, Haspel is likely to be confirmed by the Senate. The lesson, one that has been consistent across issues ranging from torture and Russian interference in the election, is that congressional oversight of the intelligence community has become a farce.