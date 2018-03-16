For Martin Amis, the foremost adversary of freedom is cliché—all those stereotypes and ready-made notions whose appealing ease smothers original thought. “All writing is a campaign against cliché,” he wrote in the introduction to his last collection of essays and criticism, titled, of course, The War Against Cliché. “Not just clichés of the pen but clichés of the mind and clichés of the heart.” In pursuit of precision he challenges us to resist the influence of the stock response, the unexamined prejudice or second-hand conviction. The writer in Amis’s view must proceed, as Updike unimprovably put it, “by taking a deep breath, leaning out over the typewriter, and trying to dive a little deeper than the first words that come to mind.” It’s in these deep waters that one hopes to find a liberating truth.

THE RUB OF TIME: BELLOW, NABOKOV, HITCHENS, TRAVOLTA, TRUMP: ESSAYS AND REPORTAGE, 1994-2017 by Martin Amis Knopf, 416 pp., $28.95

The Rub of Time, Amis’s new anthology of essays and reportage, is not concerned expressly with cliché, at least compared to the previous compendium. But his opposition to unoriginality looms everywhere in this work. “When I dispraise,” Amis has said of his inclinations as a critic, “I am usually quoting cliché. When I praise, I am usually quoting the opposed qualities of freshness, energy, and reverberation of voice.” He judges literature by this criterion. In fact, across The Rub of Time he evaluates seemingly everything on the basis of whether it strikes his eyes and ears as fresh or dull—political speechifying, movie stars, hypermasculinity, Champions League football, even hardcore porn. “Now John was being obedient to the dictionary definition of bullshit,” he observes dryly amid an interview with John Stagliano, director of an adult video called Buttland. Wherever Amis ventures, whatever subject intrigues him, he remains attentive to dictionary definitions. As indispensable to his writing as his pen, one feels, is his faithful OED.

He brings his scrutiny to bear on contemporary masters of fiction, such as Don DeLillo and Philip Roth, as well as the “twin peaks” of his literary education, Vladimir Nabokov and Saul Bellow. His perspicacity in the field of genius-level prose makes Amis highly qualified to analyze the mechanics of his beloved forebears. Bellow in particular rouses him to draw some truly exquisite impressions: “Bellow is sui generis and Promethean, a thief of the gods’ fire: He is something like a supercharged plagarist of Creation.” “To round out the panoply of the young Bellow’s attractions, he had about him the glamour and gravitas of turbulent exoticism.” “Compared to him, the rest of us are only fitfully sentient.” These are the pronouncements of a writer not simply enamored of another, but invigorated, galvanized by him: Clearly Bellow’s prose, cherished for its immaculateness, made Amis’s better.





This fastidious emphasis on language and how the world uses or misuses it involves Amis in some rather curious verdicts. In arguing that Bellow is the central figure in the landscape of American literature, for instance, Amis sees fit to mount a counterargument against the writer he perceives as Bellow’s only viable competitor, “the only American who gives Bellow any serious trouble” in the heavyweight title bout: Henry James. Here the focus on language seems perhaps too narrow. James’s “prose suffers from an acute behavioral flaw,” Amis feels—the habit of the “elegant variation”, in which proper nouns are later exchanged for florid descriptions. (“Breakfast” becomes “this repast,” and so on.) Amis believes this weakness symptomatic of “a lack of warmth” and, later in his career, a hostile “retreat from the reader.” But as proof of Bellow’s contrary supremacy the point is not exactly clinching. Elsewhere, Amis seems obliged to twist himself into curious rhetorical contortions in order to excuse the mistakes of writers he likes: Witness how, in an essay celebrating his friend Christopher Hitchens, “we accept Christopher’s errancies, his recklessness, because they are inseparable from his courage.”

