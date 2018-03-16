While Obama’s popularity increased throughout 2016, the economy was nevertheless the one issue where Trump consistently polled higher than Clinton. She tried to square the circle with the platform that became “An Economy That Works For Everyone,” which argued both points: Yes, the economy was doing pretty well, but it could be doing more for more people. But this, combined with her nuanced policy proposals, was difficult to absorb, particularly when up against Trump’s apocalyptic and conspiratorial rants about offshoring and American decline.



The Clinton campaign never could find the right balance, and she herself admitted as much earlier this week, albeit in characteristically ham-handed fashion: “I won the places that represent two-thirds of America’s gross domestic product. So I won the places that are optimistic, diverse, dynamic, moving forward.” Taken charitably, what she meant was that she won the people who had won in the Obama economy, and lost those who had lost.



Now that Trump and Republicans have the keys to the economy, they’ve decided that it looks great. Instead of using a relatively stable economy to tackle issues like income inequality—which is what you would have expected from a Clinton or a Sanders administration—they have gone the opposite route, tilting it further in favor of corporations and the very rich. The result is a good economy, one whose spoils are unequally distributed.



The Republican response has been to act as if the modest benefits that working people have experienced—the $1.50 paycheck increase, to give one example—are no different than the millions and billions being pocketed by the richest. And then, when they lose elections in districts where they had previously won by ten points or more, they act surprised.

So far, Republicans have struggled to recreate the Trump coalition of working-class and suburban voters. Trump was able to forge this coalition in part by promising to preserve social spending while changing America’s relationship to trade and holding the corrupt accountable—a message that resonated with the people who had been left behind. But in office Trump has governed like a standard-issue Republican, giving massive tax cuts to the rich and leaving everyone else out in the cold. So he and other Republicans have fallen back on touting the strength of the economy, as Clinton did, holding it up as proof that everyone is winning. It wasn’t true 18 months ago, and it isn’t true now.