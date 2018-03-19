What’s known without the inspector general’s report, though, is that the president has waged a sustained public campaign against McCabe, attacking his credibility and pressuring Sessions into firing him. Shortly after McCabe’s ouster became public, the president struck a triumphal note on Twitter. “Andrew McCabe FIRED, a great day for the hard working men and women of the FBI - A great day for Democracy,” Trump wrote. He then linked McCabe’s dismissal to that of James Comey, whom Trump fired as FBI director last year. “Sanctimonious James Comey was his boss and made McCabe look like a choirboy,” he added. “He knew all about the lies and corruption going on at the highest levels of the FBI!”

Then the president kept tweeting. On Saturday morning, he cited the House Intelligence Committee’s disputed report claiming their investigators had found no evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government. He revived a dubious right-wing talking point that McCabe acted inappropriately because of campaign donations his wife received when she ran for a state senate seat in Virginia. Finally, he took direct aim at Mueller for the first time.

“The Mueller probe should never have been started in that there was no collusion and there was no crime,” he wrote. “It was based on fraudulent activities and a Fake Dossier paid for by Crooked Hillary and the DNC, and improperly used in FISA COURT for surveillance of my campaign. WITCH HUNT!”

The tweet’s claims are largely erroneous. Nonetheless, it ended a rare example of self-restraint by a largely unrestrained president. For months, Trump avoided calling out Mueller by name even as he lashed out at the Russia investigation in public and attempted to fire the special counsel in private. This strategic silence apparently came from warnings by his advisers and legal team that directly attacking the special counsel would only make things worse.

Now, even some of his lawyers have changed their tune. John Dowd, one of Trump’s attorneys, told The Daily Beast on Saturday that he hoped Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein “will follow the brilliant and courageous example of the FBI Office of Professional Responsibility and Attorney General Jeff Sessions and bring an end to alleged Russia Collusion investigation.” Ty Cobb, one of the president’s other attorneys, denied on Sunday that anyone in the White House was discussing Mueller’s removal, but the bell couldn’t be unrung.