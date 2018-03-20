Arizona officials said the public is essentially protected by basic rules that require a licensed driver somewhere in the driverless car. They added that they planned to take a back seat to the experts when it comes to rule-making. The state insurance regulator, for example, said he would wait for the insurance industry to guide regulators on liability policies for driverless cars, amid questions about who is responsible in a crash if the car isn’t driven by a human.



This laissez-faire regulatory strategy was designed to entice Silicon Valley companies looking to test products outside of California, which has taken a more cautious approach to the new technology. It worked. The Times reported that Ford, GM, Google, Intel, and Uber are all testing self-driving cars in Arizona. Exact figures are sparse, but there are at least hundreds of driverless vehicles in use in the state.

“What we see in today’s sad news is another example of tech experimentation outpacing thoughtful regulation,” Elizabeth Joh, a U.C. Davis law professor who specializes in technology and the law, told me on Monday. Questions about who should bear legal responsibility for self-driving car accidents, she said, can draw upon tort law, which wrestles with questions about liability and negligence.

In a Brookings Institution paper published in 2014, UCLA law professor John Villasenor argued that product-liability law offered the best guidance for determining legal fault with an emerging technology like self-driving cars. “Products liability has been one of the most dynamic fields of law since the middle of the 20th century,” he wrote, pointing to the courts’ flexibility in adapting old doctrines to new commercial goods.

These legal approaches pertain only to civil proceedings—lawsuits, in other words. What if a self-driving car commits the equivalent of vehicular manslaughter? “criminal penalties are a different story,” Claire Cain Miller wrote in the Times in 2014, “for the simple reason that robots cannot be charged with a crime.” As Ryan Calo, a robotics law expert at the University of Washington School of Law, told her, “Criminal law is going to be looking for a guilty mind, a particular mental state—should this person have known better? If you’re not driving the car, it’s going to be difficult.”

Though it lost ground to Arizona and other states on hardware testing, California is still breaking new ground in the legal front. In December, the state department of motor vehicles rejected a GM-backed proposal that would shift liability from the companies onto the consumer if a self-driving car’s sensors weren’t properly maintained. But in March, the state took a step in Arizona’s direction, repealing a rule that required someone to be in the driver’s seat during autonomous tests. The revision won’t go into effect until April.

