At that time, Facebook’s terms of service gave app developers access to a wealth of data. In the old terms of service, app developers would not only get the data from the profiles of those using the apps, but from all of their friends as well. So Kogan harvested the data of the 270,000 people who took his survey, as well as their mates. As first reported by The Intercept, this gave Cambridge Analytica data from 50 million Facebook users—30 million of which became subject of psychographic profiles.



Facebook ultimately changed this policy, but for intellectual property reasons, not privacy ones. But, at the time that Kogan collected this data, it was a widespread practice—so widespread, in fact that President Obama’s much-vaunted 2012 data team openly gushed about the program.



Where Kogan went wrong was when he provided the data to Cambridge Analytica and continued to use it for the purposes of political persuasion after the company’s terms of service had changed. According to the Times, Kogan insisted both in the fine print of the survey and to Facebook that his interest in the data was purely academic. But Kogan used this data to aid Cambridge Analytica’s work on behalf of the Ted Cruz campaign in 2016 and then, later, the Trump campaign. Given that the 2016 election was decided by fewer than 60,000 votes in a handful of Midwestern states, it is possible—though unlikely and hardly definitive—that its work swung the election to Donald Trump.



At this point, Cambridge Analytica’s woes are extensive. Because it employed a number of foreign nationals—mainly Canadians and Brits—it may have violated federal election law. Because of its relationship to the Mercers, who provided millions in funding, it may have violated federal campaign finance law as well. In December, moreover, special counsel Robert Mueller requested that the company turn over internal documents related to the 2016 election. Representatives from the company also may have lied to investigators from the British and American governments about its activities during the 2016 election.



Facebook’s own response to the scandal—to minimize its importance—has only made things worse. Facebook admits that it was aware that Cambridge Analytica was using the data as far back as 2015, and chose to basically slap the company on the wrist. More importantly, Facebook continued to work closely with the Trump campaign to help target voters and refine its messaging. This, despite the fact that the campaign had hired a data company Facebook knew was improperly using its data. Facebook has not explained why it did nothing until faced with the reports from the Times and the Observer.

