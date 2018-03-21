Anti-porn Christians gained new allies in the 1970s and 1980s, when second-wave feminists joined an emerging Christian right to demand pornography bans. Feminists noted that porn can be violent, and can exploit performers. But activists erred in trying to ban it altogether. As Sam Maier noted for Splinter, Catherine MacKinnon and Andrea Dworkin collaborated on draft legislation that would have prohibited porn “at the local level.” MacKinnon and Dworkin tried to dodge a free speech challenge by labeling pornography a form of sex discrimination, but that effort failed in courts.

They later found allies in the Reagan administration, and collaborated with the Meese Commission on Pornography. When the commission released its report in 1986, it recommended the protest and boycott of stores that sold porn, and urged Americans to form “watch groups” to make sure their environs remained porn-free. Those recommendations did not carry the force of law, but they illustrated a key flaw in the anti-porn movement: Pornography laws are always free speech matters. The argument to censor porn is an argument to censor speech.

As the Supreme Court has recognized, there’s clearly a case to ban porn that shows the abuse of children—a class that cannot consent to sexual activity—but banning porn that features adults is a far thornier proposition. Attempts to restrict porn necessarily put porn performers in a defensive position, where they must defend their own agency as thinking human beings—a situation Stormy Daniels finds herself in today.

Barry W. Lynn, who defended the porn industry from the Meese Commission as the ACLU’s legislative counsel in Washington, D.C., told me, “What I did learn and what I have connected to the Stormy Daniels story is that a number of women in the adult industry that I came to know either during that time or afterwards are very courageous women.” Lynn (who was later my boss at Americans United for Separation of Church and State) added, “They really refused to allow definitions like the ever present ‘porn star’ from asserting whatever it was that was important to them.”

Decades on from the initial porn wars, adult performers still mobilize politically to defend their interests. Sometimes it’s to defend their own rights on set from corporate bosses; on other occasions, the enemy is in government. The industry’s Free Speech Coalition, formed in 1991, lobbied vehemently against a proposed California bill that would have required the use of condoms on set; performers argued that measure was designed to stigmatize them, and that the industry’s strict testing regimen made the measure unnecessary.

The industry’s political activism hardly makes it an outlier. As a category, sex workers tend to be committed activists. Daniels’s disclosures come just as sex workers mobilize against a bill that would make it easier for authorities to prosecute websites that allegedly facilitate sex trafficking. Detractors, including sex workers, say the bill is so broadly written that it would lead to censorship, discourage start-ups from launching new websites, and actually eliminate safe spaces for workers to advertise their services.

And so Daniels vs. Trump feels inevitable. Not because Trump is a grubby entertainer on par with a “porn star,” as the media coverage often suggests, but because the adult film industry has often demonstrated the principles and pluck necessary to challenge a president. While porn is hardly free of corruption or abuse, any true account of its recurrent battle for free expression reinforces the notion that, when it comes to free speech, the rich and the powerful are who we really should fear. When silence is a commodity that anyone with enough capital and influence can buy, the right to speak remains fragile.

