Unencumbered by the theoretical and stylistic obligations of nineteenth-century economic “science,” and secure in its anti-intellectualism, Mein Kampf rejects both class war and searching for the “soul of the soul” in favor of a berserk hatred that is far more visceral, enduring, and alluring to the great darkness of the human heart. Homeric in its crudity, in its liberating simplicity, it transcends epochs and borders, attaining a perverse immortality by its sheer, unrelenting evil.

In one of the more central reminders The Infernal Library has to offer for these times, Kalder concludes: “Let us not delude ourselves into thinking that it is only the masterful expression of great truths that grants a book access to the pantheon of the immortals; the violent and shameless expression of hatred also endures.”

Many politicians, of course, write books, in order to gain a form of legitimacy and authority. The ghost-written autobiography of the American politician is a time-honored tradition, an attempt to angle for policies, prepare for an upcoming election, secure one’s legacy, or cash in at the end of a career. But for the most part these partake of a well-established genre. Rarely are they judged by literary standards (Barack Obama’s Dreams of My Father being perhaps an exception); instead they are mainly judged as means to their respective ends.

Dictator lit, on the other hand, is an altogether more curious genre, unbound by these concerns and behold only to the strongman’s narcissism. Just as the dictator wants his words to become action, he wants his essence to be preserved in his words: The book is his means of achieving immortality. If writing something—anything, be it ponderous political tome or awful poetry—became a de rigueur gesture of dictators, it was because “they sought to appropriate the cultural authority of ‘the book’ to give their regimes a patina of respectability.”

Like a vampire in sunlight, the literary reach of the dictator’s book crumbles to dust almost the second after his death.

To abuse an analogy from Virginia Woolf, a small authoritarian country is like a room of one’s own: it allows one the freedom and the space to create. Thus the earnest, workmanlike On the Art of the Cinema, by Kim Jong-il, a mixture of film criticism and technical discussions of filmmaking (“It’s not exactly Cahiers du cinema, but Kim Jong-il’s how-to book actually, well, makes sense.”) and Saddam Hussein’s Zabiba and the King: “By no means is it good, but it is at least the work of a man rather than a monument, and, in comparison to most other works in the dictatorial canon, very honest.” If you’ve ever wondered what kind of books pure, unrestrained ego produces, these monsters offer a rather fascinating case study.

Those who live by the despotic ego, fall by the despotic ego. Almost all of these books (with the depressing exception of Mein Kampf) quickly vanish once the Dear Leader is Dearly Departed. Like a vampire in sunlight, the literary reach of the dictator’s book crumbles to dust almost the second after his death, in what Kalder calls a “great unremembering,” which “engulfs and erases almost all trace of the sacred text once the leader dies.”

Such was the case of Turkmenbashi and his Bukhnama. Kalder waits until the very end, past sometimes perfunctory synopses of other writers and regimes, to get to Turkmenistan, where his prose becomes suddenly luminous, elegiac, and even moving. Turkmenbashi, Kalder writes, “was striving to create not merely an ideology but a new history, a new mythology for his nation…. It would have been a monumental task for a very great author, but Turkmenbashi was not even a mediocre author. He was a very, very bad one. With The Rukhnama, he aimed for the stars but ended up in the landfill.”

And yet, it was in Turkmenistan—among the televised concerts of young people on stage reading The Rukhnama in a variety of languages and among the government minders who intoned that the book was “profound” but could not say why—that Kalder says he “felt the effect of the forced consensus that gives the book life for as long as the force is in place to maintain it.” Catching the regime at the perfect moment when its demise was evident but not yet realized, Kalder’s observations of Turkmenistan are among the most poignant and acute moments in the book.

It’s worth noting that The Infernal Library, despite being about the ways in which writers distort and manufacture history, itself has no footnotes or endnotes, not even those unobtrusively keyed to end phrases in the back. There’s a “selected” (thus, one presumes, not complete) bibliography, which makes it a little unclear how much here is Kalder’s own work and where he’s borrowing from scholars more trained in the histories of the countries he’s discussing. When, near the end, Kalder offers a block quote sourced only to “a well-educated commentator who should have known better,” whom he declines to name, one is reminded of how much is kept out of view in The Infernal Library—which is exactly the opposite way one should feel after finishing a book about writing and power. (It’s quite possible this was an editor or publisher’s decision, rather than Kalder’s, but it’s still not a good precedent.)

After all, the speaker can matter just as much as what’s being said. This the lesson of The Infernal Library: Words change their meaning when they’re published in a landscape of authoritarian control, when the pen is wielded by an iron fist.