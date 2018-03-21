World War II fomented new intellectual, artistic, and philosophical projects, as poets, painters, and philosophers debated the social and political utility of the arts and the future of politics in publications like the underground paper Combat, edited by Albert Camus, and the journal Les Temps Modernes, founded by Jean-Paul Sartre. It was an era of -isms—fascism and communism, existentialism and feminism. In illuminating the linkages among a cast of notable figures and institutions, Poirier brings this complex world to life, showing surprising and intimate connections. At its heart, this is a book about big ideas exchanged over small cups of espresso—or in the case of occupied Paris, ersatz coffee brewed from burnt barley.

Because of the book’s focus on Jean-Paul Sartre, Simone de Beauvoir, and Albert Camus, existentialism in particular emerges as an organic, even obvious outgrowth of these authors’ experiences of the war. In Sartre’s view, for example, the fundamental conflicts underlying human existence were laid bare by the extreme nature of the occupation. The “often atrocious” circumstances of the war, he wrote, “allowed us to live openly this torn and unbearable situation one calls the Human Condition.” Similarly, communism, Poirier writes, exerted a kind of “spiritual power over the youth and the intelligentsia” during this time, serving as a “conscience, a magnet”—which makes a lot of sense when balanced against the lived experience of fascism and collaboration.

For those who love to dish about literary figures, Left Bank reads as an erudite and deeply satisfying gossip column, in which each story is more incredible than the last. When the action opens, Jacques Jaujard, deputy head of the Louvre, is packing up the contents of the museum in order to spare France’s art collection from Nazi pillage. He organizes their clandestine transport in a 203-vehicle convoy to castles throughout the country, where the masterpieces will sit out the war. The Mona Lisa, in a white case marked with three red circles, travels in an ambulance. When the resistance sends a liaison named Mozart to Jaujard’s office in 1944, he is surprised to discover that she’s a “forty-year-old platinum blonde” and former film star, Jeanne Boitel. The two become lovers within days.



As a bulwark against chaos, uncertainty, and the threat of death, sex takes center stage during the war. It’s a distraction and a reliable way of keeping warm. Then comes the liberation of Paris in August of 1944—a scene of jubilation—and untrammeled desire, like electricity, powers the City of Light as it groans back to life. Poirier is careful to capture the wolfish sexuality of both men and women, since some of the relationships she describes were clearly exploitative of some people even as they were liberating for others. The turtlenecked youth of Paris are absolutely besotted with Jean-Paul Sartre, or Simone de Beauvoir, sometimes both, and the pair partake freely. Gerhard Heller, a German editor and censor, has a months-long relationship with a fifteen-year-old girl. When she disappears suddenly, he replaces her with a working-class teenage boy, whom he takes to the opera on Christmas Day.

Men hovering around forty fall regularly for nineteen and twenty-year-old women, and, living “trompe l’oeil existences,” crush the lives around them, Poirier writes. Arthur Koestler, author of Darkness at Noon, spends a violently passionate—or maybe just violent?—night with de Beauvoir, while Camus falls in love with Koestler’s wife, Mamaine. Though some of the trysts Poirier details are entertaining, many are deeply unglamorous. More often, the sexual dramas playing out throughout the book seem chaotic and cold-blooded.