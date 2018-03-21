Not everyone in the Justice Department shares that mindset, however. Implementation of Sessions’s memo will fall to U.S. attorney’s offices across the nation, where federal prosecutors may react with varying levels of enthusiasm to the attorney general’s instructions. “The devil is in the details, and the devil here is how folks on the ground respond,” Douglas Berman, an Ohio University law professor, told me.

It’s unclear how many new death sentences could be sought if prosecutors embrace the memo’s approach. The federal government pursues roughly 20,000 drug-related prosecutions each year, Berman noted, and only “a tiny percentage” would qualify under the statutes that Sessions listed (“certain racketeering activities,” “the use of a firearm resulting in death during a drug trafficking offense,” “murder in furtherance of a continuing criminal enterprise,” and “dealing in extremely large quantities of drugs”). If even 0.1 percent of those cases involve crimes that would now be tried as capital offenses, it would be a sizable increase in the number of death-penalty cases sought by federal prosecutors each year.

That raises another limiting factor: the scarcity of manpower to pursue capital cases. ”It’s unclear how much of this is a symbolic gesture or how much it will yield an infusion of resources and actual prosecutions,” Carol Steiker, a Harvard University law professor, told me. Death-penalty cases are arduous for prosecutors and defense attorneys alike. The prosecutions pass through far more procedural hurdles than other criminal cases, and if the jury hands down a death sentence, both sides immediately enter a lengthy appeals process.

These constraints are one reason why federal death-penalty cases are exceedingly rare to begin with. Steiker noted that only three federal executions have taken place since the Supreme Court revived the death penalty in 1976. Only one involved an offense cited by Sessions, which became law after Congress passed and President Bill Clinton signed the 1994 crime bill. “1994 was kind of a high-water mark for death penalty support in the United States,” she said.

“There is no doubt, in my view, that if the death penalty is used in any federal setting that doesn’t involve a direct intentional killing, there will be constitutional challenges,” Berman said.