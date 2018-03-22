The United States is home to 1.3 million lawyers, but President Donald Trump can’t seem to find the right ones to defend him.

John Dowd, who led the legal team representing Trump in the Russia investigation, quit on Thursday after weeks of speculation about his fate. According to The New York Times, the departure stemmed from strategic differences between the prominent Washington defense attorney and his mercurial client. Trump also has reportedly discussed firing Ty Cobb, his other top lawyer in the Russia probe, in what would amount to a wholesale restructuring of his legal team.

Lawyers come and go, but this week’s shuffle highlights a much deeper crisis for Trump: He can’t seem to hire or retain any of the nation’s top lawyers to represent him, even in a case that cuts to the heart of his presidency. As Mueller’s command of the Russia probe nears its one-year anniversary, Trump is increasingly relying on legal advice from lawyers who could inflame his worst impulses instead of those who might counsel restraint.

Dowd’s resignation comes four days after Trump hired Joe diGenova to join his team of legal counselors. The Washington-based defense attorney does have plenty of relevant experience in complex federal investigations: He’s a former federal prosecutor who served as the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia in the 1980s and as an independent counsel investigating the George H. W. Bush administration in the early 1990s.