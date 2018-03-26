Landers and Dear Abby intended to serve their readerships: “Back then, people wanted to blend in,” Jeanne Phillips, who took over Dear Abby for her mother officially in 2002, told The Atlantic. “What they wanted to do was be the best American they could be, and that’s how the column evolved.” But their mode of help, of course, re-inscribed the norms that hurt so many in the first place. Dix was more progressive: She was a suffragist who openly supported women’s causes, and even floated the idea of wages for housework, 50 years before Silvia Federici. But “she was far too cynical to advocate, or even imagine, far-reaching social change,” Weisberg writes. “She accepted that women were screwed and made herself available to hear their complaints.”

Advice columnists answer questions about love, life, death, abuse—the gamut of sufferings one can verbalize to a famous stranger. In prescribing an attitude and a course of action, they prescribe a worldview. Judith Martin, aka Miss Manners, who started her column in 1978, mostly answers questions about conduct, but her responses feel somehow more humanistic than her predecessors. Her interest is not in formal etiquette, and she doesn’t only concern herself with matters like thank-you cards or wedding plans, though she might argue that these minor matters can have major repercussions: “Serving as the language and currency of civility,” she writes,

etiquette reduces those inevitable frictions of everyday life that, unchecked, are increasingly erupting into the outbursts of private and public violence so readily evident in fractured families, stymied legislatures, drop-of-the-hat lawsuits, road rage, and other unwelcome by-products of a manners-free existence.

Her advice is not primarily meant to impose a system of conduct, but rather to serve the greater purpose of helping people avoid wounding each other, and to assist people in treating each other with dignity, partly by identifying when dignity is at stake. “Miss Manners says that etiquette shouldn’t be complicated, that it’s simply a matter of treating people with respect,” Weisberg writes. “The minor details, the holding of forks and doors, are a side note; few people will notice social peccadillos if you commit to the Golden Rule.” (To the question, “What is the correct way to address someone who has a terminal illness?” Miss Manners responded, simply, “As a living human being.”)

“Politeness” has bad associations, for good reasons: As many have noted, it’s generally invoked to maintain the supremacy of a dominant group, or to shut down conversations that make members of that group uncomfortable, or as a substitute for meaningful action that might cause discomfort or hurt feelings. Or else, it means nothing: Why would etiquette matter in the face of real violation? Of course, human levels of upset aren’t always commensurate with the size of the offense, sometimes because people are irrational, and sometimes because an offense that might seem trifling to the offender has a vast root system they’re ignorant of, or willfully ignoring.

Like Ann Landers and Dear Abby in their heyday, Martin addresses a readership confused about the right way to behave, but her definition of “right” is closer to morally relevant—something is wrong because it causes harm, not because it challenges received notions of normalcy. In her chapter on William Alcott, a vegetarian lifestyle advocate and abolitionist who believed that a meat-free diet would improve people’s morals, Weisberg refers to the definition of manners provided by Samuel Wells in his 1856 manual How to Behave: the “spontaneous recognition of human solidarity.” The idea transcends its context. “Politeness” is not obedience, but a mutable constant and an executive function, a commitment to paying respect through meaningful attention to other people. This undertaking evades most attempts to systematize it, which is why it helps to have competent mediators.

Manners are by no means a sufficient approach to social problems, but they are an axis across which a more complex issue might be, limitedly but helpfully, understood. At the very least they can distill issues that strike some as “partisan” into the matters of basic humanity that they are. The principle that you shouldn’t do something to someone that they don’t want you to do to them, for instance, is simple enough in most social contexts. Applied to sex, it challenges toxic, inherited assumptions that were rarely examined until recently, and routinely do serious harm. There will always be people who do serious harm regardless of whether they know what they’re doing is wrong, but etiquette, by this notion, offers some guidance here, too—namely that a respect for human dignity requires defying those hell-bent on violating the dignity of others.

In her introduction, Weisberg writes about her love of Cheryl Strayed’s “Dear Sugar” column, which was published on The Rumpus from 2008 to 2012. Strayed’s columns were often long, winding, literary responses to long and winding questions—personalized prose-poems, predictably a little on the sweet side, designed to turn a reader’s problems under the light. “The internet is like a garrulous friend—entertaining and inattentive, carrying on regardless of who’s around,” Weisberg writes. “Sugar, in turn, liked to listen.” The letters Strayed received were “vague, existential pleas for Sugar’s companionship.”

“Dear Sugar” belonged to a different internet, and an internet subculture that sometimes idealized empathy as an end in itself—feelings were all pleasure, feelings were all pain, feelings were a currency to be traded among empaths. This isn’t to diminish Strayed’s column, which still brings its readers a great deal of comfort; or even to diminish empathy, which is a basic way of relating to people as well as a basic need. But empathy has limitations, of course, and it is not a standalone social good. You can feel deeply for someone and not do a thing to change their circumstances; you can feel deeply for someone and gorge on their pain.

You can feel deeply for someone and not do a thing to change their circumstances; you can feel deeply for someone and gorge on their pain.

Like politeness, the term can seem meaningless without elaboration. It’s less a standalone virtue than a muscle that requires development, and that works in coordination with other characteristics and other objectives. Beyond a capacity for fellow feeling, a truly qualified advice-giver would need the social, political, emotional, and intuitive sophistication that allows one to understand the dynamics undergirding the way people interact in a given social context. A deep understanding of what causes harm, and what factors can make harm so difficult to respond to directly; a deep understanding of the nature of contemporary social networks and social environments, which put so many in touch while putting so many in harm’s way.

The homogeneity of blockbuster advice-giving was always entirely counter to its function. Advice givers, no matter how developed their “empathy” or broad their imagined readerships, still foreground the set of experiences they’re most intimate with, and select letters based on their perceived ability to respond. “If anything, I would say columnists of color—and same with a disabled columnist and an LGBTQ columnist—are much better able to answer questions from your white, cis, straight questioner,” the writer Ijeoma Oluo told the media NGO Images & Voices of Hope. “If you are a minority, you are always steeped in that culture just to get by.”

Manners, broadly construed, are a dimension of public space, even more so now that we occupy public space in words just as often as in person. “Advice-givers have a reputation for social conservatism,” Weisberg writes, “but the very existence of the profession, a class of people tasked with defining and redefining cultural norms, should ideally prevent power from becoming entrenched and ensure that these social bargains are renegotiated every generation.” This is overreaching, a little grandiose. Columns depend on their readers, and the job of advice columnist is, as Weisberg puts it, often to be a professional friend. But friends shape attitudes, give energy, and direct attention, often more effectively than polemics, and questions of how to treat others are ultimately inseparable from questions of how we want the world to be.