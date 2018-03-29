Thank God I came to my senses and left this world behind. This world, though, is very much alive.

The day after Donald Trump assumed the presidency, a thinkpiece was published on an obscure left-wing website called DiversityofTactics.org, titled, “Why the Left Needs a Gun Culture.” The timing of the piece suggested that American politics had entered a new phase, with new problems, requiring new tools to solve them. This urgency is familiar to anyone on the left. Hate crimes were on the rise. People were espousing outright fascist views and the mainstream media was there to cover it, sometimes with kid gloves, normalizing abhorrent ideas.

“Why the Left Needs a Gun Culture” quickly made the rounds on Reddit and other online forums, such as the website of the aptly named Liberal Gun Club. The screed’s author, Lorenzo Raymond, emphasized that owning a gun is a “Second Amendment right,” adopting language from the right. But more to the point: “If conservatives have successfully claimed this privilege, then it makes no sense for the Left to disarm itself and unilaterally renounce the Second Amendment. The Right won’t follow their example, but will instead briskly proceed to consolidate their monopoly on non-state force.”

The Weberian phrase “monopoly on force” (or sometimes “monopoly on violence”) is adored by the militant left. There are books on the subject: Pacifism as Pathology by Ward Churchill and How Nonviolence Protects the State by Peter Gelderloos, to name just two. The gist is that the state has a monopoly on force. The right-wing has a monopoly on “non-state force.” The left needs to change the playing field—or risk obliteration. (Raymond and others on the gun-wielding left do not cede that the state’s monopoly of force is legitimate—that it is there to settle disputes and prevent society from devouring itself in cycles of violence.)





Citing historical examples going back to the labor battles of the 1920s, the Civil Rights era, and the coalminer strike featured in the film Harlan Country USA, Raymond argued that it’s time for another wave of armed left-wing activity. Indeed, he claimed that one was already afoot, noting recent armed activism on the left, such as the John Brown Gun Club, a nationwide network comprised mostly of activists rooted in the ultra-left and anarchist subcultures, founded by some of those same radicals from Kansas I once knew. Brown, the anti-slavery militant who led the raid on Harpers Ferry in an attempt to start an armed insurrection against the government, is the white militant left’s patron saint.

In June 2016, the John Brown Gun Club gave its network a name: Redneck Revolt. There are 32 chapters across the U.S. and counting. The group describes itself on its website as an “anti-racist, anti-fascist community defense formation.” On the internet you’ll find dozens of images of Redneck Revolt members wearing flannels and Army-issued fatigues and tactical vests, brandishing tricked-out AR-15’s, side arms, walky-talkies, and other gear. Some of them showed up with their weapons at Charlottesville last year, ostensibly to take an oppositional stand or to keep the peace. Mostly it was to just tell the world, “Hey, we exist.”

It’s sometimes difficult to tell them apart from the neo-Nazis they oppose. The first clue is their signature red bandana, which is actually where the term “redneck” originally comes from, after the bandana-clad West Virginia miners who fought in the Battle of Blair Mountain in the 1920s. But the term also signals their antipathy toward “upper class urban liberals,” and their “pride in our class as well as a pride in resistance to bosses, politicians, and all those that protect domination and tyranny.” In this, they sound like reactionaries. However, they do call for the “total liberation of all working people, regardless of skin color, religious background, sexual orientation, gender, country of birth.” There are a number of women among them, and even a few people of color. And I suspect that not a few of them come from upper-class, urban-liberal homes themselves.

Still, the logic behind arming the left is confused. Do the people advocating for armed self-defense against tyranny actually think a toe-to-toe battle with the government will occur? Do they imagine a scenario where left-wing militias will rove around the Midwest or the South or upstate New York defending “the weak” against enemy militias? Do they think anyone will join them?

At the height of my zealotry, I was convinced any or all of the above scenarios were not only likely, but imminent. It’s a well-worn fantasy. You surround yourself with fellow believers and read the same rhetoric from the same voices and feel a sense of duty and pride that you are part of an elect. You ignore any evidence to the contrary, and scorn mainstream sources that peddle it. It’s a dangerous example of confirmation bias. Cults operate in a similar way.



On a recent episode of his podcast, Vox’s Ezra Klein interviewed Jennifer Carlson, a sociologist at the University of Arizona and author of Citizen-Protectors: The Everyday Politics of Guns in an Age of Decline. A large part of Carlson’s thesis is that the decline of the “bread-winner” role for men has been in recent decades substituted with the purchase of guns, which raises the male status at home and in society to the “protector” role. This is a dramatic shift, says Carlson, from the days when guns were thought to be used primarily for hunting. Once a gun moves out of the closet or gun safe and is strapped to your hip or chest, it becomes a different kind of weapon. Now its use is exclusively for people.

Klein tries to understand what carrying a gun does to our minds. In public the gun carrier is “constantly scanning for threats,” Klein says, while he is “sitting with a clear view of all the exits.” Carlson agrees. She points out that “situational awareness” and “running through scenarios” are part of NRA gun training classes.

Klein goes on to speculate that carrying a gun in public “seems like it makes the world into much more of a drama, in which they’re the hero and they may be called to do these extraordinary, dangerous, heroic things at any moment, [which seems] like a really addictive, interesting way to approach the world, to enliven your day, particularly if other parts of your life at this point offer less opportunity of that kind of narrative and status and feeling of essentialness.”

This “feeling of essentialness” is key to understanding why gun possession is an existential issue for so many people. It’s not only part of their identity, like skin color or religious faith, but it’s an identity that presupposes importance and a kind of indispensability to others. Gun owners are fighting both for their very existence and for the benefit of greater society. Without their guns they’re just another office worker or truck driver or clerk.



When my friends and I went out to the woods and set up targets and fired off rounds we weren’t thinking we were making up for the diminished role of our gender. There was usually a woman or two among us, just enough to think this had nothing to do with masculinity. But if I’m honest, it had a lot to do with masculine posturing, at least for me. We joked about the collapse of law and order. We mocked the police. We believed we would act as special protectors when the shit hit the fan.

There is a fantasy at play when civilians put on camo and carry around an AR-15. While some people are out golfing or mowing the lawns, the good citizens with guns are here to keep the bad guys in check. The self-styled revolutionary is no different in this regard. He will get violent if need be to alter the course of history and keep it bending ever toward justice.

But this romantic posture can easily curdle into something malign. For decades, the moral high ground on the issue of guns has been occupied by the left. Nearly all the mass shootings in recent years have been couched in reactionary politics of one stripe another, either Islamist militancy or homegrown American white supremacy.

Last June we saw a rare exception to this rule when James Hodgkinson opened fire on a charity baseball game in Alexandria, Virginia, wounding four, including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, before the shooter was killed by the police. As a 66-year-old white guy with a history of domestic abuse, Hodgkinson seems on paper like a perfect candidate for such a crime. But Hodgkinson was a “progressive” who loved Rachel Maddow and hated Donald Trump. He had even volunteered to campaign for Bernie Sanders. The left, including Bernie Sanders, quickly denounced the man and his crime, and continued to retain the moral high ground on guns. But what is stopping this from happening again? Just as Ted Kaczynski justified his murders in the name of environmentalism, it is all too easy to dehumanize people in the name of a righteous cause.

Just how much traction the armed left will get remains to be seen. I suspect another tragedy will happen before it’s all over. I hope I’m wrong, but recent history has shown that nothing much good comes from guns.