Nevertheless, criminal prosecution, let alone the death penalty, is further than most organized anti-abortion groups want to go. “Pro-life legislators and pro-life leaders do not support the prosecution of women and will not push for such a policy when Roe is overturned,” stated Americans United for Life in a position paper, which outlined its belief that women were not customarily prosecuted for procuring abortions before Roe. The counter-argument to Boorman and Williamson is typically based on the premise that women are victims of a callous industry.

“Just as a physician seeks to bring both mother and child safely through the labor process,” Kimberly Ross wrote for Red State, “we must guide women from a place of desperation and regret to hope and wholeness.” “Women Deserve Better Than Abortion,” the Alliance Defending Freedom, a far-right legal group, proclaims on its website. The so-called abortion industry “deceives” women, says Live Action News.

But this view—that the law should punish providers, not women—directly contradicts rhetoric put forward by the same anti-abortion groups. Abortion is murder, they all agree. Some go beyond this. Abortion is a genocide, a hate crime, a second Holocaust. The argument put forward by Ross et al require us to think that women are helpless, with no agency of their own. That presumption is present within the movement’s term of art for would-be abortion patients: “Abortion-minded.” In 2018, the suggestion that women are a bit feeble in the head is a shaky sell. And it still doesn’t square with the assertion that abortion is a murderous act.

Conservative statehouses have acted accordingly. They punish women by closing clinics, and by forcing them to wait days before they can terminate their pregnancies. They make their doctors tell them lies about the risks of the procedure–that abortion can cause breast cancer and PTSD and infertility, that a fetus can feel pain at 20 weeks. And then, when a woman finally summits the mountain legislators have placed in her path, she often faces a gauntlet of screaming picketers. Sometimes those picketers will follow her into the clinic to warn her she is about to become party to murder. Chances are decent that the doctor who performs the abortion regularly receives death threats or is stalked by the same people outside the clinic.

It is difficult, then, to believe that women would escape a nationwide abortion ban unscathed. Look no further than the U.S.’s neighbors to south. A 14 year-old rape victim in Paraguay recently died in childbirth after the law denied her an abortion. El Salvador regularly imprisons women who suffer miscarriages and stillbirths, under the rationale that their losses could actually be proof they had abortions. And the U.S. is already catching up to the standards they’ve set, as Irin Carmon noted for The Washington Post in 2017. Purvi Patel faced 20 years in prison in Indiana for inducing her own abortion, before her conviction for feticide was overturned. Anna Yocca spent a year in prison in Tennessee after attempting to end her pregnancy with the use of a coat hanger; she eventually pled guilty to “attempted procurement of a miscarriage.”