While Donald Trump’s White House has been going through a period of tumultuous staffing choices, some reporters are arguing that the most significant change is not at the level of cabinet secretaries but rather the loss of his communications director, Hope Hicks, who officially ended her tenure on Thursday. In a normal administration, the changing of a communications director would hardly constitute earthshaking news, but Hicks played an unusually weighty role in Trump’s inner circle. As CBS News reports, “Staffers are approaching the post-Hicks era with trepidation, unsure what to expect in what they describe as a lawless White House, featuring a president who thrives on chaos and resents authority, process, and order. Hicks even used her standing to shield others from the wrath of Mr. Trump’s explosive outbursts, sources inside the White House say.”

One White House source told CBS: “She’s the glue to the entire place. She helps keep the White House from fracturing. I don’t think people realize what’s about to happen once she leaves.” The New York Times offered a similar analysis, noting, “There is a palpable worry among those in the West Wing about who the president will now confide in—and how many other people might be able to occasionally pull him back—now that Ms. Hicks is gone.”

On the face of it, it seems strange that the 29-year-old Hicks, with no background in politics or any discernible ideology, should be so important. There are reasons to be suspicious of the exalted language used to describe Hicks’s importance. It’s possible, for example, that one reason reporters talk about her in such laudatory terms is not due to any provable impact she’s had, but rather because she was a valued source—a likely theory given how much Trump-era journalism depends on Trump’s inner circle.

The cult of Hicks also flourishes because she’s such a blank slate. Unlike almost all of those around Trump, she has no political agenda, either in terms of pushing a particular ideology or for self-aggrandizement. “She has no political aspirations,” a source told New York Magazine. “She doesn’t particularly like politics. She’s loyal to Mr. Trump.” Indeed, the very vacuity that Trump prizes also allows outsiders to project on her the role of being the reasonable moderating force in the administration. Hicks is often photographed but almost never interviewed on the record, which only adds to her mystique.