While Kentucky is home to some wealthy urban and suburban enclaves, swaths of the state remain desperately poor. Those communities may soon find themselves in even graver circumstances, since S.B. 151 shifts about one-third of the new plan’s costs from the state to local school districts. Wealthier districts could bear those costs with a grimace, but Kentucky’s coal counties are among the poorest in the Appalachian region. They simply don’t have the tax base to withstand the impact. At least one of those counties—Martin County—also faces an ongoing shortage of clean water. “I don’t know that some of those school districts can make it,” Bailey said, citing the combined impact of S.B. 151 and the budget’s proposed education cuts. “It’s just going to make it harder to attract teachers and retain them.”

Current teachers are largely exempt from the bill’s worst measures, which looks like a political calculation on the part of state Republicans to divide older and younger teachers. But that ploy has so far backfired. In conversations with me, teachers expressed a sense of generational solidarity. Their concerns are for the future of their profession and for the future of the communities they serve.

“I think a lot of people have the attitude of well, you’re a current teacher, you’ve got you what you’ve got. It’s not so bad for you, so why do you care?” explained Paula Setser-Kissick, a Fayette County technology resource teacher currently running for the Kentucky senate. “We care because we don’t want our new teachers put in that position.” And the connection can be more personal than Republicans may have realized. “Someone on Facebook pointed out that these new teachers are our former students. Of course we care what happens to them!” she exclaimed.

Deborah Evans, a retired band director, told me she’s made the three-hour trek from her home in Pike County to Frankfort to protest pension reforms every week. Before she retired from full-time teaching, she worked a second job as a church choir director so she could receive some Social Security. “It’s gotten harder to raise a family on a teacher’s income. It’s very hard,” she said.

“Legislators may not keep their promise, but teachers will,” she told me. “Come November, there will be some changes.” On Monday, she’ll be in Frankfort to rally again.

Workers are now considering their next moves. Language hidden on page 149 of the bill says that the General Assembly “reserves the right to amend, suspend, or reduce the benefits and rights” provided to educators and other state workers hired after January 1, 2019. That may violate the state’s inviolable contract with educators, and the provision has already become grounds for legal action: The state’s Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear announced on Friday that he’ll file a lawsuit to block the bill if Bevin signs it into law. The Kentucky Education Association, meanwhile, will hold a statewide rally in Frankfort on Monday to coincide with debate on the governor’s controversial budget.

“Anyone who voted for this bill will have to start packing up their office,” said Stephanie Winkler, KEA’s president, at a press conference on Friday. Others are running for office. Setser-Kissick is one of 40 educators running for seats in the state legislature, which may be a historic number for the state. She credits the trend in part the organizational groundswell that met Bevin’s earliest attempts to cut pensions. “What happened here in Kentucky, I think, is that they had created a group on Facebook for teachers and state employees. And people started saying that if you want change you need to run for office,” she said. Upon finding that her would-be opponent faced no Democratic challenger, she stepped into the race.

Griffith, the public high school teacher, railed against conservative groups like American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) and Grover Norquist’s Americans for Tax Reform due to their perceived influence on state legislators. “We’re going to campaign for and contribute against them,” he said, referring to conservative legislators with links to those groups.

In the meantime, walkouts are happening. Twenty school districts closed on Friday. KEA’s Winkler, asked directly at a Friday press conference if the organization would sanction a broader walkout, suggested it would: “I support teachers calling out sick if they’re ill. And they are ill.”

“We’ve seen the movement spread from West Virginia to Oklahoma and now it’s here,” Griffith said. “We need to shut it down,” he said in a text. “All 120 counties.”